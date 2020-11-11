EUR/USD: Covid reality bites, critical support at 1.1780 in danger

EUR/USD has struggled to hold onto gains related to vaccine hopes as Covid's hold in Europe and the US is weighing on markets. Critical support at 1.1780 is in danger, as FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam notes.
Key quotes
“The old continent continues grappling with COVID-19. The latest major development is that Italy slapped restrictions on additional regions and is under pressure to announce a nationwide lockdown. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has to deal with protests against further measures that choke the economy. In Germany, which announced a relatively light shuttering, cases and deaths continue rising.”
“The situation in the US is also deteriorating. Not only are infections and mortalities rising, but hospitalizations have reached an all-time high and some facilities are strained. Nevada's governor asked his residents to stay at home, but so far refrained from making it obligatory.”
“Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will speak later in the day. She may comment on the vaccine but is unlikely to back down from her intention to expand the bond-buying scheme. The focus may begin shifting to economic performance rather than politics.
“Momentum on the 4-hour chart has turned to the downside, a bearish development. Euro/dollar is approaching critical support at 1.1780, which was a swing low earlier this week and also a cushion in late October. Moreover, it is where the 100 Simple Moving Average hits the price. Below 1.1780, the next line to watch is 1.1760, which is the confluence of the 50 and 200 SMAs. Resistance is at 1.1830, the daily high, followed by 1.1860, a swing high from last week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.3250 as Brexit talks run into overtime
GBP/USD has tumbled from the highs above 1.33 amid reports that Brexit talks will likely miss the November 15 deadline. Despite progress, some issues remain open. Covid headlines are also in play.
EUR/USD battles 1.18 ahead of Lagarde's speech
EUR/USD is battling the 1.18 level as markets find some calm after Monday's covid vaccine developments and as cases surge on both sides of the Atlantic. ECB President Lagarde's speech and further fallout from the US elections are awaited.
XAU/USD surrenders early modest gains, flat-lined below $1880 level
Gold gained traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. Weaker US, sliding US bond yields remained supportive of the uptick. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any meaningful upside for the metal.
Breaking: Crypto exchanges freeze ETH withdrawals as Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura is down
The company announced that it was having service outage issues for Ethereum Mainnet API. The team is investigating the problem. Meanwhile, several cryptocurrency exchanges and wallet providers were forced to suspend ETH withdrawals until the situation clarifies.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.