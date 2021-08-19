EUR/USD consolidates daily losses, looks to close below 1,1700

- EUR/USD touched its lowest level since November at 1.1666 on Thursday.
- US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory near 92.50.
- Market mood remains sour despite upbeat US Jobless Claims data.
The EUR/USD pair broke below 1.1700 for the first time in 2021 and reached its lowest level since November at 1.1666 on Thursday. With the greenback preserving its strength in the second half of the day, the pair is struggling to recover its losses and was last seen losing 0.2% on a daily basis at 1.1687.
DXY continues to push higher after FOMC Minutes
The decisive rally witnessed in the US Dollar Index (DXY) after the FOMC's July meeting minutes reaffirmed expectations for the Fed to start asset tapering before the end of the year weighed heavily on EUR/USD. The DXY, which reached its strongest level in more than nine months at 93.52, is currently up 0.36% at 93.49.
Additionally, the steep decline seen in major European equity indexes and Wall Street's poor performance helped the safe-haven USD outperform its risk-sensitive rivals.
Although the data published by the US Department of Labor revealed on Thursday that the Initial Jobless Claims fell to its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic at 348,000, it failed to help market mood improve.
There won't be any high-tier macroeconomic data releases on Friday and the market's risk perception alongside the USD's valuation are likely to continue to impact EUR/USD's movements.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1688
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1711
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1793
|Daily SMA50
|1.1857
|Daily SMA100
|1.1962
|Daily SMA200
|1.2009
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1743
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1694
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1724
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1713
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1689
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1667
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1738
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1765
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1787
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
