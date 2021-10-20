EUR/USD comes under pressure, retreats to 1.1620

- EUR/USD gives away part of the recent advance to 1.1670.
- The recovery in the dollar weighs on the pair midweek.
- Final September EMU CPI came in at 3.4% YoY, 0.5% MoM.
The single currency comes under some pressure and prompts EUR/USD to recede from recent tops and revisit the 1.1620/15 band on Wednesday.
EUR/USD looks to dollar, risk trends
EUR/USD now sheds some ground and reverses at the same time two consecutive daily advances, including new monthly peaks near 1.1670 recorded on Tuesday.
The greenback regains the smile and sparks the current knee-jerk in the risk-linked universe, lifting the US Dollar Index (DXY) back to the vicinity of the 94.00 barrier in response to the move higher in US yields.
On Tuesday, several ECB Board members defended the need for further accommodation in the region’s monetary conditions, while stressing the persistent slack in the economy, the low level of the core inflation and the little chance of a move on rates by the central bank during the next year.
In the domestic docket, the Current Account surplus shrank to €17.6B in August, while final inflation figures for the broader Euroland in September showed the headline CPI rising 0.5% MoM and 3.4% YoY, while the Core CPI rose 1.9%, all prints matching the preliminary readings.
Across the pond, the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications will be the only release ahead of the EIA’s report on crude oil inventories and the speech by FOMC’s R.Quarles.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD advanced further and clinched fresh October peaks near 1.1670 on Tuesday. While the improvement in the sentiment surrounding the risk complex lent extra wings to the par, price action is expected to keep looking to dollar dynamics for the time being, where tapering chatter remains well in centre stage. In the meantime, the idea that elevated inflation could last longer coupled with the loss of momentum in the economic recovery in the region, as per some weakness observed in key fundamentals, are seen pouring cold water over investors’ optimism as well as bullish attempts in the European currency.
Key events in the euro area this week: Final EMU CPI (Wednesday) – Preliminary PMIs in the euro zone (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. Investors’ shift to European equities in the wake of the pandemic could lend extra oxygen to the euro. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.04% at 1.1627 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1669 (monthly high Oct.19) followed by 1.1714 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1755 (weekly high Sep.22). On the other hand, a break below 1.1571 (low Oct.18) would target 1.1524 (2021 low Oct.12) en route to 1.1495 (high Mar.9 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays afloat above 1.1600 as inflation data meet expectations
EUR/USD came under modest bearish pressure in the early European session and continues to have a difficult time regaining its traction. After the data from the euro area revealed that annual CPI stayed unchanged at 3.4% in September, the pair stays relatively calm above 1.1600.
GBP/USD drops below 1.3800 as UK CPIs disappoint
GBP/USD eases below 1.3800, as an unexpected decline in the UK inflation douses the BOE rate hike expectations. Covid resurgence in the UK also undermines the pound. The pair could find support from a broadly subdued US dollar and fresh Brexit optimism.
Gold: $1791 appears a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls
Gold price is holding the higher ground, extending the previous advance amid a pullback in the US 10-year Treasury yields from five-month highs of 1.672%.
Crypto markets prepare for final pullback before next leg up
Bitcoin price is due for a retracement as MRI flashes a sell signal on the daily chart. Ethereum price continues to consolidate under the $3,938 resistance level. Ripple price slides below the $1.09 support level as the crypto markets prepare for a minor correction.
Tesla: Why it is time to sell TSLA stock
Tesla breaks higher again on Monday as we had called. TSLA to release earnings after the close on Wednesday. Is it time to sell Tesla stock now before earnings?