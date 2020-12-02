EUR/USD comes under pressure following 2020 tops near 1.2100

- EUR/USD clinches fresh 2020 highs near 1.2090 on Wednesday.
- Fresh vaccines news bolsters the risk-on trade early in Europe.
- German Retail Sales expanded 2.6% MoM in October.
Following earlier new 2020 highs in the 1.2090 region, sellers appears to have stepped in and motivate EUR/USD to correct lower to the mid-1.2000s on Wednesday.
EUR/USD propped up by risk appetite
EUR/USD posted the largest single day gain since March on Tuesday, advancing around 1.20% and extending the march north well past the psychological 1.20 hurdle. Earlier on Wednesday, EUR/USD reached fresh 2020 highs in levels just shy of 1.2100 the figure, area last seen in April 2018.
As usual in past weeks, the single currency met extra support from increasing investors’ appetite for riskier assets, in turn sustained by fresh US stimulus rumours and vaccine news.
In addition, Tuesday’s performance in EUR futures markets left the door open for the continuation of the uptrend, at least in the very near-term.
Earlier in the calendar, the German Retail Sales expanded at a monthly 2.6% in October, surpassing expectations. In the broader Euroland, Producer Prices rose 0.4% MoM during the same period and the unemployment rate ticked lower to 8.4%.
In the US data space, the November’s ADP report is due seconded by weekly MBA’s Mortgage Applications, the EIA’s report on crude oil stockpiles, the Fed’s Beige Book and the second testimony by Chief Powell, this time before the Committee on Financial Services at the House of Representatives.
In addition, FOMC’s members R.Quarles, J.Williams and P.Harker are all due to speak later in the session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD advanced to new YTD peaks around 1.2090 on Wednesday, leaving the door open to a potential test of the 1.2100 mark in the short-term horizon, always against the backdrop of a favourable atmosphere in the risk complex. In the very near-term, EUR/USD appears supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region along with the increasing likelihood of extra stimulus in the US. Risks to this positive view emerge from the potential political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund and increasing chances of further ECB easing to be announced as soon as at the December meeting.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.12% at 1.2053 and a break above 1.2087 (2020 high Dec.2) would target 1.2413 (monthly high Apr.17 2018) en route to 1.2476 (monthly high Mar.27 2018). On the flip side, immediate contention emerges at 1.1920 (high Nov.9) seconded by 1.1800 (low Nov.23) and finally 1.1745 (weekly low Nov.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors' Picks
Australia Trade Balance greatly beats surplus expectations, but no bid in AUD
AUD rose from 0.7370 to 0.7401 via 0.7352 overnight and was sitting at 0.7406 ahead of the event. Despite the data, the price is unchanged moments after the release but should be underpinned on the positive beat.
USD/CAD hits fresh multi-year lows at 1.2910 amid wave of US dollar weakness
USD/CAD has ground to fresh multi-year lows in recent trade at 1.2910. Indeed, the pair touched the 1.2910 level, meaning that it eked out fresh multi-year lows. USD/CAD closed out Wednesday FX trade 16 pips lower or down 0.13%.
Gold: Bulls back in the game, but resistance is strong
In the following series of analysis, we look at the price action of gold in a top-down illustration and derive where the next bearish opportunity could arise for swing traders.
Rethinking the composition of Covid relief
The most important requirement is to get the funds out there — soon. Exactly who benefits is secondary. Still, that secondary consideration is a big one. In concrete terms, I favor directing allocations to (a) those with little or no income ...
