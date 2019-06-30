EUR/USD clings to 200-D EMA as EU leaders remain split over top jobs

- The EU Summit continues to run into trouble amid political differences.
- The US PMI and Eurozone unemployment rate can offer intermediate directions while political plays are likely dominating near-term trade momentum.
In spite of the US-China trade truce limiting the EUR/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote seesaws near 200-D EMA as traders remain cautious ahead of the EU’s top job announcements.
Given the EU leaders’ inability to agree on top job announcements during the meeting in Brussels, the pair refrains from portraying the latest trade truce between the US and China while trading near 1.1367 during early Monday morning in Asia.
The EU leaders are wrangling over to decide who will occupy the region’s top jobs, including the European Central Bank (ECB) President and the European Commission Chief among many.
Recently, the BBC quoted European Council President Donald Tusk saying that if necessary the talks will continue at breakfast on Monday.
The news report further mentions that the disagreement between the center-right and the nationalists like French President Emmanuel Macron is delaying the issue.
Read: EU Summit preview: Four EUR/USD scenarios for the selection of the new ECB President
In addition to the EU Summit outcome, the US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Manager Index (PMI) for June and the Eurozone Unemployment rate could offer additional directives for trade decisions. While the US manufacturing gauge is expected to soften to 51.0 from 52.1, the Eurozone Unemployment Rate bears the no change forecast to 7.6%.
Technical Analysis
Latest high around 1.1415 and March month top near 1.1450 can keep being on buyers’ radar till the price remains above 200-day exponential moving average (200-D EMA) level of 1.1363. Alternatively, June month high around 1.1350 and 21-D EMA level of 1.1309 can please sellers during the downturn.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 200-D EMA as EU leaders remain split over top jobs
In spite of the US-China trade truce limiting the EUR/USD pair’s immediate upside, the quote seesaws near 200-D EMA as traders remain cautious ahead of the EU’s top job announcements.
GBP/USD: Johnson´s “war cabinet” fuels concerns about a no-deal Brexit
The GBP/USD pair has peaked at 1.2783 this past week, its highest in over a month, but closed it with losses below the 1.2700 figure. GBP/USD technically neutral, depending on dollar’s directional strength.
USD/JPY pops on the open as Trump and Xi ahree a ceasefire (for now)
USD/JPY is currently trading at 108.35 and has jumped from the closing session's level of 107.91 following the news of the trade war ceasefire between Washington and Beijing. Looking ahead, the Fed this month will be critical for Yen.
Gold aims to fill in the gap to $1400 as traders ascertain risk sentiment
Following its gap-down opening to $1387.20 on US-China trade truce, Gold prices recover to $1392.90 as markets evaluate risk concerns amid mixed headlines from Chinese media during the early Asian session on Monday.
Trump and Xi Agree to a Second Trade Truce
The annual G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan between 19 industrial nations and the EU became a single stage this weekend for the discussions between the US and China on their bilateral trade war.