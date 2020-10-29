EUR/USD clings to 1.1700 post-ECB, focus is now on Lagarde

- ECB left its key rates unchanged, matching the broad consensus.
- The pair sticks to the negative territory in the 1.1700 region.
- Markets' attention now shifts to Lagarde’s usual press conference.
The shared currency remained apathetic after the ECB decision on Thursday, motivating EUR/USD to keep the orbit around the 1.1700 zone.
EUR/USD muted on steady ECB
EUR/USD navigates the 1.1700 neighbourhood, or the lower bound of the weekly range, after the ECB’s Governing Council left its monetary status quo unchanged at Thursday’s event, matching the previous expectations.
In fact, the ECB left intact the interest rate on the main refinancing operations, the interest rate on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively.
Further out, the central bank left the PEPP Envelope unchanged at €1.5 trillion, which is expected to run until at least June 2021. In addition, the ECB suggested that updated forecasts to be released in December should help recalibrating the stimulus. The ECB also sees interest rates to remain at current or lower levels until the inflation outlook conveges to the bank's target.
Looking ahead, attention should gyrate to President Christine Lagarde’s press conference and the subsequent Q&A session.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.27% at 1.1714 and faces the next support at 1.1688 (monthly low Oct.15) followed by 1.1612 (monthly low Sep.25) and finally 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9). On the other hand, a breakout of 1.1880 (monthly high Oct.21) would target 1.1917 (high Sep.10) en route to 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18).
EUR/USD tumbles to one-month low as ECB signals stimulus
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.17, to the lowest since late September. The ECB expressed concern about the spread of covid and signaled more stimulus in December. Earlier, US GDP beat estimates. The US elections are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30, reversing its Brexit-related gains. Growing concerns about coronavirus in the UK and the US elections are weighing on the pound.
Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP
Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The USD stood tall following the release of upbeat US third-quarter GDP report. The US economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace as against 31% expected.
US GDP Quick Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets
The best quarter in history – following the worst one. Gross Domestic Product jumped by an annualized rate of 33.1%, above expectations. That included a surge of 40.7% in personal consumption, a core component of the economy.
WTI collapses to $35.00, new 4-month lows
Prices of the WTI drops to 4-month lows near the $35.00 mark per barrel in the second half of the week as traders continue to track the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the demand for the commodity.