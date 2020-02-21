- EUR/USD pushes higher to the 1.0820 region, session highs.
- Flash manufacturing PMIs in Germany, EMU lift the mood around euro.
- USD-selling also favours the better tone in the pair.
The single currency is now trading on a better mood and is lifting EUR/USD to fresh daily highs in the 1.00820 zone at the end of the week.
EUR/USD up on better-than-expected data
EUR/USD appears to have stabilized in the lower end of the yearly range around the 1.0800 neighbourhood, always amidst the ongoing alternating risk appetite trends and generalized strength in the buck.
In fact, concerns around the Chinese coronavirus (COVID-19) remain far from abated and are expected to keep swinging the mood in the global markets via its impact on economic growth prospects.
The greenback, in the meantime, is seeing some profit taking on Friday and allowing some recovery in the risk-associated universe at the same time. The dollar, however, looks well supported by solid results in US fundamentals as of late, coronavirus fears and the steady Fed.
The euro met extra buying interest on Friday after German and EMU advanced manufacturing PMIs are seen improving to 47.8 and 49.1, respectively, during February, bettering consensus. Further data in the region showed Italian Industrial New Orders expanded at a monthly 1.4% in December while Industrial Sales contracted 3.0% MoM in the same period.
Across the pond, advanced PMIs, Existing Home Sales and another round of Fed-speakers should keep the interest on the buck later in the NA session.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD is seen some light at the end of the tunnel this week on the back of upbeat data in the euro docket, managing at the same time to put further sistance from recent YTD lows in the 1.0780/75 band. As usual, USD-dynamics are expected to keep ruling the pair’s price action for the time being along with the broader risk appetite trends, where the COVID-19 remains in centre stage. On another front, the ECB is expected to finish its “strategic review” (announced at its January meeting) by year-end, leaving speculations of any change in the monetary policy before that time pretty flat. Further out, latest results from the German and EMU dockets continue to support the view that any attempt of recovery in the region remains elusive for the time being and is expected to keep weighing on the currency.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.31% at 1.0817 and faces the next resistance at 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1) seconded by 1.0892 (23.6% Fibo of the 2020 drop) and finally 1.0981 (monthly low Nov.29 2019). On the downside, a breach of 1.0777 (weekly/2020 low Feb.20) would target 1.0710 (monthly low Jan.5 2016) en route to 1.0569 (monthly low Apr.10 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
