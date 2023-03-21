- EUR/USD stays firm above 1.0750s ahead of the Federal Reserve’s March meeting.
- ECB policymakers have not expressed on monetary policy and stayed focused on banks.
- Traders are expecting a 25 bps rate hike by the Fed at its March meeting.
EUR/USD extends its rally to four consecutive days, spurred by an improvement in market sentiment after a two-week turbulence in the financial markets. Woes linked to the banking system crisis eased after UBS took over Credit Suisse, and US banks provided aid to First Republic Bank. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0774 after hitting a low of 1.0703.
EUR/USD advances amidst the lack of fresh catalyst, soft USD
Wall Street extends its recovery to two consecutive days, with the major stock indices gaining between 0.51% and 0.96%. Global authorities stepping in to reassure that the crisis would not blow up and trigger another financial crisis increased the appetite for risk-perceived assets. The US Dollar (USD), a safe-haven play, continues to drop, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The DXY is down 0.05%, at 103.253.
The EUR/USD continued to rally to a five-week high of 1.0788 but fell shy of testing the 1.0800 mark. European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have been crossing newswires, mainly discussing the Eurozone’s (EU) banking system and liquidity conditions amidst a period of higher interest rates.
US data-wise, the economic docket revealed that Existing Home Sales exceeded estimates in February, due to falling mortgage rates, after dropping for 12 straight months, evidence that the housing market could be stabilizing.
Meanwhile, traders focus shifted to the FOMC’s monetary policy decision. The Fed has the challenge of providing stable prices and financial stability. Given that inflation stays at three times the Fed’s target, the Fed could take a page of the Bank of England’s (BoE) blueprint for handling financial stability.
Last year, the BoE had to step up and provide liquidity to calm the markets. Yet the BoE tightened monetary policy in November and hiked rates by 75 bps. Therefore, if the Federal Reserve follows that path and delivers a hawkish hike, the EUR/USD might reverse course and erase some of the last four days’ gains below 1.0700.
EUR/USD Technical analysis
The EUR/USD formed a triple bottom at the daily chart. Since then, the shared currency (EUR) rallied above the March 15 high of 1.0759 and validated the pattern. Therefore, the EUR/USD initial target profit would be 1.1000, but the EUR/USD needs to hurdle some resistance levels on its way north.
The first resistance would be 1.0800, followed by the 1.0900 figure. Once cleared, the next stop would be the February 3 daily high at 1.0940, followed by the 1.1000 mark.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0764
|Today Daily Change
|0.0044
|Today Daily Change %
|0.41
|Today daily open
|1.072
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0626
|Daily SMA50
|1.0728
|Daily SMA100
|1.0577
|Daily SMA200
|1.0327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0731
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0631
|Previous Weekly High
|1.076
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0516
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0693
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0669
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0658
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0595
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0558
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0794
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0857
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.