EUR/USD claws back nearly 35% of recent sell-off, focus on US jobless claims

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD rose above 1.09 in Asia as markets offered dollar on the US fiscal stimulus hopes.
  • Markets brace for the US jobless claims with talk it could exceed 1 million.

EUR/USD jumped to 1.0934 in Asia, erasing nearly 35 percent of the sell-off from 1.1495 to 1.0636 witnessed in the two weeks to March 23.

The spot crossed above 1.09 on the back of broad-based US dollar weakness. Markets offered greenback, possibly in hopes of the US fiscal stimulus.

As per the latest reports, the coronavirus fiscal stimulus bill has finally passed the US Senate and could be put to vote in the lower house on Friday. As a result, the global equities could extend Wednesday's relief rally, leading to deeper losses in the safe-haven US dollar and further gains in EUR/USD.

US jobless claims eyed

"Thursday’s jobless claims report will be a big test for the dollar’s safe-haven status. Economists are looking for claims to rise to 1.5 million, but they could be much worse," noted BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien.

The Initial Jobless Claims are forecasted to have risen to 1,000K in the week ended March 20 from the preceding week's 281K figure. If jobless claims are in the 2 to 3 million range, which is completely feasible, we could see a significant sell-off in the US dollar, according to Lien. In that case, the EUR/USD spot could find acceptance above the 50-day moving average at 1.10.

Apart from the jobless claims, the pair could also take cues from the Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity index for March. Meanwhile, the European Union is holding an emergency summit to discuss further measures to fight the virus. There is consensus in the market that the Eurozone is headed for a deep recession and needs aggressive stimulus to stem the fallout from the virus outbreak.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0917
Today Daily Change 0.0035
Today Daily Change % 0.32
Today daily open 1.0882
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1059
Daily SMA50 1.1001
Daily SMA100 1.1048
Daily SMA200 1.1085
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0894
Previous Daily Low 1.0761
Previous Weekly High 1.1237
Previous Weekly Low 1.0638
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0843
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0812
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0797
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0712
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0664
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0931
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0979
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1064

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

