EUR/USD churns chart paper but makes little progress ahead of Wednesday’s German CPI inflation

- EUR/USD failed to capture 1.0890 in Tuesday’s early bull run.
- 1.0860 remains a key consolidation point for the Fiber.
- German CPI inflation due Wednesday, US GDP and PCE inflation loom ahead.
EUR/USD rose to an intraday high near 1.0890 on Tuesday before market flows dragged the pair back down to familiar levels near 1.0860, and the pair is holding on-balance as Euro traders head into a fresh print of German Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation. Key US data hides just around the corner with Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index inflation due on Thursday and Friday, respectively.
German CPI inflation in May is expected to ease to 0.2% MoM in May, down from the previous 0.5% as investors hope CPI inflation in key European economies will turn around and continue to ease in time to push the European Central Bank (ECB) into a quarter-point cut at the central bank’s upcoming rate call in June.
US investors have been fighting an uphill battle trying to time when the Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver a first rate cut. Back in December, markets had priced in upwards of six cuts of at least 25 basis points apiece, with the first quarter-point-minimum cut expected in March. Today, rate markets are pricing in roughly-even odds of a quarter-point cut to come in September, with hopes of two total cuts in 2024 withering on the vine.
US Annualized Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) slated for Thursday is forecast to ease to 1.3% from the previous 1.6%. Friday’s US PCE Price Index inflation on Friday is expected to hold steady at 0.3% MoM.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD is cycling in familiar technical congestion, but a hidden bullish divergence of the Moving Average Convergence-Divergence (MACD) implies the pair could be primed for a push higher if bidders are able to springboard off of the 200-hour Exponential Moving Average at 1.0844.
However, the 200-day EMA at 1.0804 is acting as a price magnet, threatening to pull the pair down, and daily candlesticks are drifting into familiar middle territory. The daily MACD is also easing back into directionless territory.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0857
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0859
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0799
|Daily SMA50
|1.0776
|Daily SMA100
|1.0813
|Daily SMA200
|1.0788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0868
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0841
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0884
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0805
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0885
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0601
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0851
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0817
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0882
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0897
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
