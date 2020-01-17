EUR/USD capped by strong resistance and my struggle to recover – Confluence Detector

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, unable to take advantage of the dollar's weakness, ahead of consumer confidence. How is the world's most popular currency pair positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that euro/dollar is capped at 1.1142, which is a dense cluster including the Bollinger Band 15min-Middle, the Simple Moving Average 100-1h, the SMA 200-one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the SMA 10-one-day, the BB 1h-Middle, and many more.
Looking up, another significant hurdle awaits at 1.1195, which is the convergence of the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1, the PP one-day R2, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month.
Looking down, support awaits at 1.1095, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, the SMA 50-one-day, and the PP one-day S2.
Further down, another cushion is at 1.1072, which is the meeting point of the PP one-month S1 and the SMA 100-one-day.
Here is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. These weightings mean that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to benefit from upbeat Chinese data amid trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150 amid rising EU-US trade tensions. The EU's Hogan said Trump is obsessed with the trade deficit. Upbeat Chinese data is supporting broader markets, weighing on the safe-haven dollar.
GBP/USD extends its gains ahead of UK retail sales
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.31 as the US dollar retreats. Investors are focused on UK retail sales figures which feed into the upcoming BOE decision.
Forex Today: Markets cheerful after robust Chinese data, Bitcoin nears $9,000, US data eyed
The market mood is positive after upbeat Chinese data. USD/JPY hit a new eight-month high above 110 and commodity currencies are bid as well and the pound has also been able to recover.
Gold trades with modest gains, around $1555 region
Gold edged higher on the last trading day of the week and is currently placed near the top end of its three-day-old trading range, around the $1555-56 region.
USD/JPY consolidates near multi-month tops, comfortable above 110.00 handle
USD/JPY edges higher and climbs to fresh multi-month tops on Friday. The risk-on mood continues to weigh on the JPY’s safe-haven status. Positive US bond yields supportive; subdued USD demand capping gains.