EUR/USD bulls shying away from weekly resistance, eyes on support structure

- EUR/USD bulls are backing up as the weekly resistance ahead is thwart with supply.
- A bullish case for the dollar longer-term could come into effect, but only once equities fumble the ball.
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1874 at the time of writing, pulling back from the highs of 1.1904 but still up some 0.5% as the greenback remains in strong supply.
There are a few deeply concerning issues for the US economy and dollar for which investors are alarmed for.
However, the overall picture is rather counterintuitive, for higher inflation expectations are being priced into the market, despite that US on a collision course for deflation.
We are in what are typically slower markets for the time of year, but that has not prevented Wall street to score fresh recovery highs, nor for the greenback to fall to fresh weekly lows.
Weaker USD trend remains in place
The collapse of real yields has seen gold, equities and the EUR run higher, undermining the USD as the twin deficit surges.
While some expect a V-shaped recovery from pent up demand, what if there is no stopping the virus without a vaccine?
Last week’s GDP number, we know from last weel's Gross Domestic Produce number that US economic output plunged 10.6% through the first half of the year.
The collapse in GDP was the worst downturn since the end of the Second World War.
Meanwhile, renewed shutdowns will take their toll on confidence and jobs. We have seen the Census Bureau publish the data from its new Household Pulse survey, which suggests that after 5.5 million job gains from mid-May to mid-June there were 6.75mn jobs lost between mid-June and mid-July.
Meanwhile, there are still many miles between the Democrats and Republicans on the talks for another fiscal stimulus. The Republicans' proposed $1 trillion stimulus and the Democrats' a $3.5 trillion plan.
The US$600 a week unemployment benefit-boost given to 30 million or so claimants ended last week and that is going to hurt and the second phase of the recovery will be much more challenging.
However, the US dollar will likely prevail in the long run considering that a vaccine is still elusive. The timing and efficiency are still unknown.
Any hopes of an antidote coming to the rescue in the near future are surely unfounded which could translate into heavy global equities and deflationary pressures, for which neither gold is a hedge nor the US dollar cannot thrive.
EUR/USD and DXY levels
The weekly chart above is showing from very strong supply areas that bulls are now seeking to challenge. However, the bullish case cannot be argued while bulls hold above the weekly structure that has now been broken but is subject to be retested:
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.187
|Today Daily Change
|0.0067
|Today Daily Change %
|0.57
|Today daily open
|1.1803
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1556
|Daily SMA50
|1.1366
|Daily SMA100
|1.1123
|Daily SMA200
|1.1096
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1806
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1722
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1642
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1185
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1774
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1754
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1692
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1663
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1832
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1861
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1917
DXY levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|92.81
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|93.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|95
|Daily SMA50
|96.34
|Daily SMA100
|98.17
|Daily SMA200
|97.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|93.84
|Previous Daily Low
|93.23
|Previous Weekly High
|94.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.55
|Previous Monthly High
|97.64
|Previous Monthly Low
|92.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.04
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|92.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|93.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.04
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|94.25
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bullish, yet unable to reclaim 0.7200
High-yielding currencies flirted with yearly highs against the greenback, with AUD/USD reaching 0.7240. Soaring gold prices further support the Aussie.
Gold storms above $2,050, hits new all-time highs
Gold has been extending its non-stop ascent, topping $2,050 less than 24 hours after breaking above $2,000. Dollar weakness and speculation about further stimulus is pushing the precious metal higher.
USD/JPY settles around 105.60, lower lows point to another leg south
The USD/JPY pair fell intraday to 105.31, trimming losses but still under pressure. Dismal US employment data caps dollar’s gains despite resurgent equities and yields.
Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD experiences two quick $400 fakeouts, bulls still in control
Ethereum is currently trading at $396.61 after two rejections from $400. Fortunately for the bulls, neither rejection got any significant bearish continuation which means they are still in full control.
WTI pulls away from five-month highs, settles above $42
Crude oil prices rose for the fourth straight day on Wednesday and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached its highest level since early March at $43.50. Although the WTI retreated in the late American session, it settled at $42.20 with a daily gain of 1.18%, or 49 cents.