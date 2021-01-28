EUR/USD: Bull trend remains in place – Commerzbank

In spite of the recent price action, the bull trend in EUR/USD is seen unchanged in the medium-term, noted Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank.

Key Quotes

“EUR/USD came under downside pressure yesterday. It has eroded the 55 day ma and attention has dropped to 1.2014 the September high and the 1.2003 2020-2021 uptrend, which we suspect will hold.”

“Assuming that the uptrend (1.2003) and 23.6% retracement of the move up since March 2020 (1.1945) holds; medium-term the bull trend remains intact and targets the 1.2556 2018 high and 1.2624, the 200 month moving average, which remains our longer term target.”