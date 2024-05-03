EUR/USD breaks above recent congestion as US NFP miss drives down Greenback

- EUR/USD found a fresh high above 1.08 after NFP figures sparked rate cut hopes.
- US economic data came in broadly softer on Friday.
- Coming up next week: European Retail Sales, US consumer sentiment.
EUR/USD drove into a fresh weekly high on Friday, breaking above recent congestion after a broad miss in US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) labor and wages figures that reignited broad-market hopes for an accelerated path towards Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts.
US NFP comes in soft, hardens rate cut bets
US NFP net job additions in April printed at 175K, below the forecast 243K and falling away from the previous month’s 315K, which was revised upwards from 303K. Average Hourly Earnings grew by 0.2% MoM in April, below the forecast 0.3%.
ISM US Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures also declined, surprising markets that were expecting an uptick in forward-looking business operator sentiment. April’s ISM Services PMI printed at 49.4, a 16-month low, declining below the contractionary 50.0 level and missing the forecast print of 52.0 versus the previous 51.4.
A sticking point for rate cut hopes was ISM Services Prices Paid, which showed an increase to 59.2 MoM in April as business operating costs accelerate to the upside, climbing from 53.4.
Coming up next week, European Retail Sales figures are scheduled for Tuesday, and median market forecasts are expecting Euro area sales to grow 0.6% MoM in March after the previous month’s -0.5% decline. On the US side, next Friday’s print of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will provide a key finger on the pulse of how deflated consumer expectations for the US economy are getting. May’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is forecast to ease slightly to 77.0 from the previous month’s 77.2.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD broke north of recent consolidation on Friday, ticking into a fresh weekly high of 1.0813, climbing out of a rough supply zone between 1.0740 and 1.0720. The week’s low is parked at 1.0650, etching in a near-term swing high as bidders try to knock the pair back into a bullish run.
Friday’s bullish push sent the EUR/USD into the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at the 1.0800 handle, with a raft of late-week profit-taking pulling the pair back into 1.0760 as markets head off for the weekend.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0750 after US data
EUR/USD manages to hold in positive territory above 1.0750 despite retreating from the fresh multi-week high it set above 1.0800 earlier in the day. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the weaker-than-expected NFP data.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2550 following NFP-inspired upsurge
GBP/USD struggles to preserve its bullish momentum and trades below 1.2550 in the American session. Earlier in the day, the disappointing April jobs report from the US triggered a USD selloff and allowed the pair to reach multi-week highs above 1.2600.
Gold struggles to hold above $2,300 despite falling US yields
Gold stays on the back foot below $2,300 in the American session on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in negative territory below 4.6% after weak US data but the improving risk mood doesn't allow XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Should you buy BTC here? Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of a potential reversal but lacks confirmation, which has divided the investor community into two – those who are buying the dips and those who are expecting a further correction.
Week ahead – BoE and RBA decisions headline a calm week
Bank of England meets on Thursday, unlikely to signal rate cuts. Reserve Bank of Australia could maintain a higher-for-longer stance. Elsewhere, Bank of Japan releases summary of opinions.