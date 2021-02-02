EUR/USD bounces off lows and re-targets 1.2100

- EUR/USD comes back after testing the mid-1.2000s.
- Better mood in the risk complex lends support to EUR.
- EMU’s advanced Q4 GDP figures come up next.
The single currency regains the smile and pushes EUR/USD back to the 1.2090 region on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD looks to data, risk appetite
EUR/USD attempts a rebound following the strong correction lower to the mid-1.2000s recorded at the beginning of the week.
Tuesday’s session kicked off with a better tone in the risk complex and motivates investors to re-position in the shared currency, as the demand for the dollar appears somewhat subdued for the time being.
Later in the session, advanced GDP figures in the euro area for the fourth quarter are only due in the domestic calendar. Across the pond, the IBD/TIPP Index is due followed by the API’s report and speeches by FOMC’s L.Mester and J.Williams.
What to look for around EUR
Occasional legs lower in EUR/USD remain contained in the 1.2050 band so far. The near-term outlook for the pair looks tilted towards some consolidation, although it appears constructive in the longer run and always supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is up 0.06% at 1.2066 and a breakout of 1.2173 (23.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) would target 1.2189 (weekly high Jan.22) en route to 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6). On the other hand, the next support is located at 1.2056 (weekly low Feb.1) seconded by 1.2053 (2021 low Jan.18) and finally 1.1976 (50% Fibo of the November-January rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured under 1.21 ahead of eurozone GDP
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, edging higher amid vaccine and stimulus optimism. Eurozone GDP is set to show a decline in output in the fourth quarter of 2020.
ETH primed for new all-time highs as resistance weakens
Ethereum price is ready for a significant upswing as the price nears the x-axis of an ascending triangle. A candlestick close above $1,450 would confirm a bullish breakout that may propel ETH towards $1,900, representing a 30% increase.
Cardano aims for $0.50 with little to no resistance ahead
Cardano price broke out of a consolidation pattern as it surged by more than 15% on February 1. The ongoing bullish momentum could push ADA’s market value towards $0.50 as several on-chain metrics turn bullish.
CCIV stock price and news: Churchill Capital Corp IV rallies to multi-day highs on Lucid Motors news
Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) settled Monday nearly 10% higher after reaching as high as $25.95. The price, however, eased from five-day highs in the post-market trading, managing to recapture the $25 mark.
US Dollar Index eases from tops beyond 91.00
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), loses some upside momentum and retreats to the sub-91.00 area on turnaround Tuesday.