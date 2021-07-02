EUR/USD bounces off fresh lows, retakes 1.1850 post-NFP

- EUR/USD rebounds from lows near the 1.18 mark.
- US Non-farm Payrolls rose by 850K jobs in June.
- The unemployment rate ticked higher to 5.9%.
EUR/USD trims initial losses and regains the 1.1840/50 band in the wake of US NFP.
EUR/USD turns positive above 1.1850
EUR/USD regains the smile on Friday after the US economy created 850K jobs during June, bettering expectations for a gain of 700K jobs. The May’s reading was revised to 583K (from 559K).
Further data showed the jobless rate rose to 5.9% and the critical Average Hourly Earnings – a proxy for inflation via wages – rose 0.3% MoM and expanded 3.6% over the last twelve months. Another key gauge, the Participation Rate, remained unchanged at 61.6%.
Other than Payrolls, the final trade deficit came in at $71.20 billion for the month of May.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is up 0.04% at 1.1851 and a break below 1.1807 (monthly low Jul.2) would target 1.1762 (78.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) and route to 1.1704 (2021 low Mar.31). On the other hand, the next resistance emerges at 1.1975 (weekly high Jun.25) followed by 1.1996 (200-day SMA) and finally 1.2000 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at the mercy of the dollar
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, but off the lowest since April. The dollar is gaining ground. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD hovers around lowest since April
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.38, around the lowest levels since April. Fears of the Delta covid variant are weighing on the pound.
GBP/USD hovers around lowest since April
GBP/USD is trading well below 1.38, around the lowest levels since April. Fears of the Delta covid variant are weighing on the pound.
XAU/USD approaches key $1790 resistance ahead of NFP
Gold price is advancing for the third straight day on the final trading day of this week, The recovery in gold price is gaining traction despite the persistent strength in the US dollar against its main peers.
XRP price might rally 25% as RippleX partners with Mintable
XRP price is teetering on a crucial support barrier at $0.647, a breakdown of which could send it tumbling. Ripple’s developer platform RippleX partners with a community-controlled NFT marketplace, Mintable.