EUR/USD bounces off 1.18, remains pressured amid risk-off mood

- EUR/USD has been able to deflect some dollar strength and stabilize above 1.18.
- Fed Chair Powell's second day of testimony is marked by uncertainty.
- The risk-off mood and bearish technicals imply pressures are set to persist.
Down but not out – EUR/USD has bottomed out at 1.1803, evading the psychologically significant 1.18 level and moving up. Nevertheless, the world's most popular currency pair is still down on the day.
The US dollar is benefiting from a message of uncertainty coming from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Testifying before a Senate committee, the Fed Chair said the inflation situation is unique and he also expressed uncertainty about the current low participation rates. Around three million Americans have left the workforce.
Earlier, US jobless claims missed estimates with 360K and industrial output rose by only 0.4% in June, also worse than projected. The safe-haven dollar seemed to benefit from weaker data, but that effect is fading out.
Investors are eyeing headlines related to infrastructure spending, and it is still unclear if Democrats can muster a majority to pass their proposed $3.5 trillion spending bill. Republicans have clarified they oppose it.
Concerns about the spread of the Delta covid variant persist in Europe, with the Netherlands, Spain and Portugal standing out with sharp increases in infections. These developments have somewhat weighed on the euro.
Overall, the downbeat market mood is boosting the greenback and weighing on the currency pair.
EUR/USD Technical Analysis
Euro/dollar is suffering from downside momentum on the four-hour chart and has dropped below the 50 Simple Moving Average.
Some support awaits at the daily low of 1.803 mentioned earlier. It is followed by 1.1775, which is the multi-month low. Further down, 1.1740 and 1.17 are eyed.
Looking up, some resistance is at the daily high of 1.1850, followed by 1.1865 and 1.1880, which was a stubborn cap last week.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.18 as Powell testifies
EUR/USD has pared down its early gains and trades near 1.18, sliding as the dollar gains ground. The greenback is benefiting from a cautious market mood after somewhat disappointing US data. Fed Chair Powell is testifying again on Capitol Hill, saying the current type of inflation is unique.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as the dollar gains ground
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3850, off the highs it hit after the BOE's Saunders urged cutting short support to the economy. The US dollar has gained ground as Fed Chair Powell testifies.
XAU/USD path of least resistance is up, $1,837 eyed
Gold has retreated after benefiting from the Fed's dovish message. The Confluence Detector is showing strong support. Gold achieves forecasted levels
Bitcoin displays signs of life, altcoins come out of woodwork
Bitcoin price has reacted positively after dipping into the demand zone, extending from $30,573 to $31,979. A continuation of this uptrend will likely propel BTC by 11% to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $35,618.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally