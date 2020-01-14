EUR/USD: Bounce stalls near 1.1140, eyes US inflation data

EUR/USD is struggling to post sustainable gains above 1.1140.

An above-forecast China data failed to put a bid under the EUR in Asia.

The dollar may run into offers on weak US CPI.

EUR/USD is flashing green, but the momentum of the bullish move from 1.1085 looks to have run out of steam in the 10-pip range of 1.1140-1.1150.

The hourly chart shows the pair has faced multiple rejections in the 1.1140-1.1150 range in the last 12 hours.

China's trade data for December released in Asia showed a big beat on both imports and exports – a sign of strengthening domestic and global demand conditions. Even so, the EUR failed to pick up a bid.

Focus on US data

The cost of living in the US, as represented by the consumer price index (CPI), rose 0.3% month-on-month in December, the official data due at 13:30 GMT is forecasted to show.

Meanwhile, the core CPI, which strips out food and energy, is seen rising 0.2%.

A weaker-than-expected figure could yield broad-based US dollar weakness, helping EUR/USD convincingly scale 1.1150. Note that the greenback was offered on Friday following the release of the dismal wage growth figures for December.

Technical levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1136 Today Daily Change -0.0002 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 1.1138 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1141 Daily SMA50 1.1092 Daily SMA100 1.1066 Daily SMA200 1.114 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1147 Previous Daily Low 1.1112 Previous Weekly High 1.1208 Previous Weekly Low 1.1085 Previous Monthly High 1.124 Previous Monthly Low 1.1002 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1134 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1126 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1118 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1097 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1082 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1153 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1168 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1188



