EUR/USD bears stay in charge to test 1.1450 fresh cycle lows

- EUR/USD bears are taking on the bull's commitments at 1.1450.
- US dollar moves in on a fresh weekly high as central bank divergence underpins the mighty dollar.
EUR/USD is trading on the backfoot in a sleepy mid-day North American session with the bond market closed for Veterans Day. The euro is still suffering from the surge in the US dollar following the prior day's US inflation data beat. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is down some 0.20% at the time of writing after falling from a high of 1.1487 to a low of 1.1453.
The US dollar continues to track higher levels, currently printing the highest since July 2020 at 95.1410 and higher by 0.29%. The following through comes on the back of the strongest inflation reading in more than three decades.
Traders are anticipating US interest rate hikes next year The Consumer Price Index posted its biggest monthly gain in four months to lift the annual increase in inflation to 6.2%, the strongest year-on-year rise since November 1990. CPI is now at new cycle highs and both the yearly and monthly prints show a second straight month of accelerating gains.
Time for Fed lift-off?
''The transitory theme remains under fire,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman argued. ''With low base effects from November and December 2020 in place, the YoY rates are very likely to move even higher from these already lofty levels. The Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation (core PCE deflator) won’t be reported until November 24 but it seems very likely to accelerate from the 3.6% YoY pace in September.''
''We still think Q2 seems too soon for lift-off but the market now sees a nearly two-thirds chance. Q3 liftoff is fully priced in, as is another hike in Q4,'' the analysts added.
ECB/ Fed divergence weighs on EUR/USD
Meanwhile, the European Central Bank's dovish theme will most likely hamstring the euro. However, ECB’s Roberts Holzmann said QE could end next fall and tipped an exit strategy for the centralbank. ''We do not think the majority at the ECB shares this hawkish take but we will know more on December 16, when the ECB is set to announce its plans for QE (PEPP and APP) going forward,'' the analysts at BBH argued.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1451
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.1478
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1599
|Daily SMA50
|1.1663
|Daily SMA100
|1.1736
|Daily SMA200
|1.1884
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1597
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1478
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1616
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1513
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1692
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1523
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1551
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1438
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1399
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1319
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1557
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1636
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1676
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline to fresh 2021 lows
EUR/USD continues to trade in the negative territory, now hovering around 1.1450 after registering large losses on Wednesday. The dollar holds its strength following the rally witnessed on the stronger-than-expected inflation data. US bond markets will be closed due to the Veterans Day holiday.
GBP/USD consolidates around 1.3400 after printing fresh YTD lows in the 1.3360s
GBP/USD is consolidating around 1.3400, just above year-to-date lows printed earlier in the session. Worse than expected UK GDP data did little to impact GBP amid subdued Thursday trading conditions due to Veteran’s Day.
Gold: Hedge against inflation
Spot gold holds on to its recent gains, trading in the green for a sixth consecutive trading day, although below the high posted on Wednesday at $1,868.54 a troy ounce. XAU/USD retains its bullish stance and may approach the 1,900 level.
Cryptos march to new highs with uptrend intact
BTC confirm the Fibonacci retracement with a rejection, bulls are still on track for $100K. ETH fades in the wake of $5K, but the rally's support still holds firm. XRP sees bulls dipping their toes in the water near $1.37 before attacking $1.42.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.