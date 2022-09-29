- EUR/USD gives away part of Wednesday’s strong gains to 0.9750.
- The dollar resumes the uptrend and weighs on the risk complex.
- Germany flash CPI, EMU final Consumer Confidence next of note.
EUR/USD now loses some upside traction and revisits the mid-0.9600s following Wednesday’s uptick to the 0.9750 area.
EUR/USD looks to USD, data
EUR/USD regains downside traction and sheds around a cent from Wednesday’s bull run to the 0.9750 zone.
Indeed, USD-bulls return to the market and push the USD Index (DXY) to daily highs near the 114.00 barrier, hurting at the same time the sentiment surrounding the risk-linked galaxy.
In line with their US peers, the German 10-year bund yields print humble gains in the wake of the opening bell in the old continent and trade at shouting distance from recent multi-year peaks.
Interesting calendar on this side of the Atlantic, as EMU’s final Consumer Confidence gauge and the Economic Sentiment are due seconded by preliminary inflation figures in Germany for the month of September.
In the NA session, final GDP Growth Rate will be in the centre of the debate ahead of Initial Claims and speeches by FOMC’s Bullard, Mester and Daly.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD comes under pressure after climbing as high as the 0.9750 area on Wednesday on the back of the technical correction in the dollar.
In the meantime, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence. The latter has been exacerbated further following the latest rate hike by the Fed and the persevering hawkish message from Powell and the rest of his rate-setters peers.
Furthermore, the increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region - which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals – adds to the sour sentiment around the euro
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Final Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment, Germany Flash Inflation Rate (Thursday) – EU Emergency Energy Meeting, Germany Retail Sales, France, Italy, EMU Flash Inflation Rate, Germany Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian post-elections developments. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of its monetary conditions. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is retreating 0.77% at 0.9656 and faces the immediate contention at 0.9535 (2022 low September 28) ahead of 0.9411 (weekly low June 17 2002) and finally 0.9386 (weekly low June 10 2002). On the upside, a break above 0.99750 (weekly high September 28) would target 1.0050 (weekly high September 20) en route to 1.0197 (monthly high September 12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades deep in red near 0.9650 ahead of key data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure following Wednesday's rebound and declined to the 0.9650 area early Thursday. Markets remain cautious ahead of the key German inflation and US second-quarter Gross Domestic Product data.
GBP/USD extends slide, trades below 1.0800
GBP/USD failed to build on Wednesday's gains and dropped below 1.0800 in the European session on Thursday. The renewed dollar strength amid risk aversion weighs on the pair as investors keep a close eye on UK gilt markets following the BoE's intervention.
Gold turns south and falls below $1,650 as US yields rebound
After having registered impressive gains on Wednesday, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,650. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 3% on the day, not allowing XAU/USD to regather bullish momentum.
XRP: A checklist for the next rally
XRP price has shown incredible buying pressure after a dip into the $0.381 to $0.433 demand zone. A recovery above $0.464 could ignite the next run-up, but ideally, a retest of $0.397 could be a good place to be a bull.
Economic catastrophe likely for US and Europe?
We need to get back on our toes’ as we approach volatile levels in currencies. Individual central banks, governments, and some form of joint statement suggesting currencies need to stabilise is approaching.