- EUR/USD comes under pressure and breaks below 1.0700.
- ECB’s C.Lagarde will speak later at the WEF in Davos.
- The FOMC Minutes will be the salient event later in the NA session.
Sellers seem to be back and force EUR/USD to break below the key support at the 1.0700 yardstick on Wednesday.
EUR/USD focuses on Lagarde, FOMC
After two consecutive daily advances, EUR/USD now faces some corrective downside and retreats to the sub-1.0700 region amidst the resurgence of the bid bias in the greenback.
In the meantime, yields on both sides of the ocean keep the consolidative phase well in place, as the recent increase in the appetite for riskier assets appear to be taking a breather on Wednesday.
Earlier in the session, the German GDP Growth Rate expanded 3.8% YoY in Q1 and the Consumer Confidence tracked by GfK improved a tad to -26 for the month of June. In France, the Consumer Confidence came in short of expectations in May at 86 (from April’s 87).
In the NA session, weekly Mortgage Applications are due seconded by Durable Goods Orders, while the release of the FOMC Minutes will close the daily calendar later in the day.
What to look for around EUR
The sharp rebound in EUR/USD surpassed the 1.0700 mark on the back by the strong resurgence of the risk-on mood.
Despite the pair’s current upside impulse, the broader outlook for the single currency remains in the negative territory for the time being. As usual, price action in spot should reflect dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns and the Fed-ECB divergence.
Occasional pockets of strength in the single currency, however, should appear reinforced by speculation the ECB could raise rates at some point in the summer, while higher German yields, elevated inflation and a decent pace of the economic recovery in the region are also supportive of an improvement in the mood around the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Final Q1 GDP, GfK Consumer Confidence, ECB Lagarde (Wednesday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Speculation of the start of the hiking cycle by the ECB as soon as this summer. Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.72 at 1.0675 and a breach of 1.0459 (low May 18) would target 1.0348 (2022 low May 13) en route to 1.0340 (2017 low January 3 2017). On the other hand, the next up barrier aligns at 1.0748 (monthly high May 24) followed by 1.0779 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0936 (weekly high April 21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 ahead of key US events
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0700 in the European session. In its Financial Stability Reviews, the ECB warned abrupt rate increases could trigger corrections in financial markets. Focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders data and FOMC Minutes.
GBP/USD erases recovery gains, holds above 1.2500
GBP/USD has lost its traction and started to edge lower toward 1.2500 after having climbed above 1.2550 earlier in the day. Ahead of the US data and the FOMC Minutes, the dollar holds its ground, not allowing the pair to stay in positive territory.
Gold: $1,850 could be a tough nut to crack for XAUUSD bears
Gold Price is retreating from two-week highs of $1,870, as tensions mount in the lead-up to the minutes of the Fed May policy meeting, which is likely to provide fresh hints on the central bank’s tightening path.
The last time this happened Shiba Inu price exploded
Shiba Inu price is stuck trading inside a range for nearly two weeks and shows signs of exploding soon. Interested investors can ride this wave, which is likely going to be volatile.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!