- EUR/USD’s bullish attempt runs out of steam around 1.0220.
- The ECB will release its Accounts later in the session.
- Initial Claims and Trade Balance figures next on tap in the NA session.
EUR/USD clings to the so far modest gains around the 1.0200 region on Thursday.
EUR/USD remains under pressure… and close to parity
EUR/USD bounces off lows in the 1.0160 region, an area revisited for the first time since December 2002 on Wednesday.
The sharp pullback in spot came on the back of unabated recession talks, which at the same time remain underpinned by prospects for further tightening by major central banks. On the latter, the ECB is expected to hike rates by 25 bps at its meeting later in the month, although a larger move is not ruled out for the time being.
In the German money market, the 10y bund yields gather some traction and leave behind two daily drops in a row in the wake of the opening bell in Euroland.
In the docket, Germany’s Industrial Production expanded less than expected 0.2% MoM in May. Later in the session, ECB’s Board member P.Lane is due to speak followed by the publication of the ECB Accounts.
What to look for around EUR
Bears maintain the EUR/USD under heavy pressure and the acceleration of the downside opens the door to a probable visit to the parity level sooner rather than later.
Indeed, the pair’s price action remains depressed and keeps closely following rising speculation around a probable recession in the region, dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns, fragmentation worries and the Fed-ECB divergence.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB Accounts (Thursday) – ECB Lagarde (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Fragmentation risks. Kickstart of the ECB hiking cycle in July? Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro bloc. Impact of the war in Ukraine on the region’s growth prospects and inflation.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is up 0.08% at 1.0189 and a breakout of 1.0551 (55-day SMA) would target 1.0615 (weekly high June 27) en route to 1.0773 (monthly high June 9). On the other hand, the next support lines up at 1.0161 (2022 low July 6) seconded by 1.0100 (round level) and finally 1.0060 (low December 11 2002).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
