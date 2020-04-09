EUR/USD Thursday's four-hour chart is pointing to an advantage for the bears, as FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam notes.

Key quotes

“Momentum on the four-hour chart has turned positive, but EUR/USD trades below the 50, 100, and 200 Simple Moving Averages.”

“Support awaits at 1.0830, which provided support earlier this week, and it is followed by 1.0770, the weekly low.”

“Euro/dollar faces resistance at 1.0880, the daily high, followed by 1.0930, the weekly high.”