EUR/USD bears eye a correction following high volatility induced US CPI

- EUR/USD is under pressure towards 0.9725 from 0.98064 highs.
- A break of 0.96332 could be key for a downside continuation to test last month's lows near 0.9540.
EUR/USD is headed into Tokyo's Friday open around the highs of the week which leaves the downside vulnerable for the day ahead with last week's low score around Nonfarm Payrolls vulnerable neat 0.9720. At the time of writing, the euro is trading around 0.9773 and is consolidating Thursday's volatility.
US CPI comes in hot
US inflation eased less than expected in September to 8.2%, and underlying prices excluding energy while food prices accelerated to a new four-decade high.
- US CPI (MoM) Sep: 0.4% (est 0.2%; prev 0.1%).
- US CPI (Y0Y) Sep: 8.2% (est 8.1%; prev 8.3%).
- US CPI Core (M0M) Sep: 0.6% (est 0.2%; prev 0.6%).
- US CPI Core (Y0Y) Sep: 6.6% (est 6.5%; prev 6.3%).
As a consequence of the data beats, the 10-year Treasury yield rallied to 4.080% while the 2-year yield was up to 4.535%. As measured by the DXY index, the US dollar fell by 1% to almost 112.14 as risk sentiment returned to markets. At the time of writing, the DXY index is flat having fallen from a high of 113.92 to a low of 112.147 on Thursday.
Investors are now pricing in 91% odds of a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike by the Fed at its meeting next month, with some also pricing in a 9% chance of a 100 bps rise. Moreover, there are the prospects of a 100 basis points increase in November that has also reared its head, though it's currently seen as unlikely, with only a 9% probability. The bottom line, there are no chances of a near-term dovish pivot from the Fed.
The euro benefitted from a risk on rally on Wall Street but, the big question is; ''is the risk rally logical, or is it just a short squeeze or a dead cat bounce?'' The S&P 500 closed the session up 2.6% after declining 5.7% in the previous six sessions. Earlier Thursday it fell 2.3% to its lowest level since Nov. 2020.
Domestically, European Central Bank policymakers have discussed earlier this month a detailed timeline for running down a 3.3 billion euro bond portfolio and envisioned the start of quantitative tightening sometime in the second quarter of 2023, sources told Reuters.
EUR/USD technical analysis
The price is homing in on a price imbalance to the downside towards 0.9725 from 0.98064 highs. This will be a key support area being the midpoint of the day's range and the highs and lows of the week so far. A break of 0.96332 could be key for a downside continuation to test last month's lows near 0.9540 while the highs guard risk to last week's highs near parity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD buyers flirt with 0.6300 preceding key China/US consumer-centric data
AUD/USD steadies near 0.6300, after a tragic rebound from the 2.5-year low, as traders await data from the key customer China during early Friday in Asia. In addition to the pre-data anxiety, the lack of confirmation of the latest run-up in the pair also seemed to have challenged the buyers of late.
EUR/USD bears eye a correction following high volatility induced US CPI
EUR/USD is headed into Tokyo's Friday open around the highs of the week which leaves the downside vulnerable for the day ahead with last week's low score around Nonfarm Payrolls vulnerable neat 0.9720.
Gold bulls are moving on for the kill
Gold ended on Wall Street at around $1,670 and down by over 0.5% on the day in the face of sky-high inflation in the US and on a global scale. XAU/USD travelled between a low of $1642.46 from a high of $1,682.49.
XRP: Has the recent rebound shifted the bearish narrative?
XRP price witnessed an extremely volatile market behavior amidst the US Consumer Price Index release. Key levels have been defined to determine the next trending direction. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.56.
US Retail Sales Preview: Positive surprises eyed for dollar bulls to regain poise Premium
Friday’s US Retail Sales and University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment data will be also closely scrutinized, as they will shed additional light on household trends amid rising interest rates and the ongoing cost of living squeeze.