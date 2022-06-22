The EUR/USD is recovering on Wednesday, trading near 1.0600, boosted amid a weaker dollar. The overall trend remains bearish. Analysts at MUFG Bank continue to see the pair with a bearish bias, expecting it to trade in the 1.0200/1.0800 range. They highlight that further upside could be unlocked if energy supply disruption fears are pared back, and details of the European Central Bank's anti-fragmentation plans are judged as credible by market participants.
Key Quotes:
“Yield spreads between the euro-zone and US have been moving in favour of a stronger EUR as expectations for policy divergence have narrowed. Those expectations for more aggressive ECB rate hikes have been encouraged both by the Fed’s and SNB’s recent decisions to deliver larger 75bps and 50bps hikes. It has even prompted market participants to price in close to a 50:50 probability of the ECB kicking off their hiking cycle with a larger 50bps hike on 21st July. We see room for those hawkish expectations to be disappointed.”
“The EUR’s recent failure to rebound on the back of the hawkish repricing of ECB rate hike expectations and recent paring back of peripheral risks highlights that overall risks remain titled to the downside in the near-term. The price action suggests that euro-zone growth concerns continue to weigh heavily on the EUR especially related to fears over greater disruption to energy supplies in the region. Those fears have been reinforced by Russia’s decision to restrict gas supply to Germany and Italy. We are not expecting a significant improvement on this front in the month ahead.”
“The main upside risk to our bearish EUR/USD bias could be triggered by a paring back of energy supply concerns in Europe. While we think this is unlikely in the month ahead, the EUR appears well set up to stage a relief rebound if euro-zone growth concerns ease.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD defends gains below 1.2300 on mixed UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is defending gains below 1.2300 after the mixed UK May Retail Sales failed to impress GBP bulls. The UK Conservative Party lost two Parliamentary seats in the by-elections, as risks to PM Johnson's leadership mounted. BOE-speak eyed.
EUR/USD advances towards 1.0550 despite escalating hawkish Fed bets
EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0550 as the DXY is performing lackluster. Fed Powell’s testimony has failed to bring a notable impact on the DXY prices. For further guidance, investors will focus on the US Durable Goods Orders.
Gold keeps bounce off 61.8% Fibo near $1,830 despite recession woes
Gold Price (XAU/USD) benefits from the US dollar weakness, as well as sluggish markets, as buyers poke $1,825 while consolidating the biggest daily loss in a week. The quote prints 0.18% intraday gains heading into Friday’s European session.
Terra's LUNA price needs to show this accumulation pattern, here's why
Terra's LUNA price is still in an unfortunate situation. Buying early may not be the best idea, but the technicals should continue under surveillance for potential entries.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!