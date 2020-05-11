EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro fragile, approaching 1.0800 figure

  • EUR/USD is starting the week on the back foot on broad-based USD strength.
  • EUR/USD is expected to slide lower as the spot remains weak. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart 

 
Euro/Dollar is trading in a bear trend below the main SMAs on the daily chart. The market started the week on the backfoot failing to capitalize on the small rebound seen in the last two sessions. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs on the four-hour chart just above the 1.0800 figure as bears remain in control. As the spot is weakening, EUR/USD could continue to slide lower towards lower levels. On the flip side, resistance can be expected near 1.0852, 1.0879 and 1.0908 levels. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.0852, 1.0879, 1.0908
Support: 1.0818/1.0800, 1.0780
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0838
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0867
Daily SMA50 1.0955
Daily SMA100 1.0993
Daily SMA200 1.1029
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0876
Previous Daily Low 1.0815
Previous Weekly High 1.0981
Previous Weekly Low 1.0767
Previous Monthly High 1.1039
Previous Monthly Low 1.0727
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0853
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0838
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0811
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0783
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0872
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0932

 

 

