EUR/USD Asia Price Forecast: Euro fragile, approaching 1.0800 figure

- EUR/USD is starting the week on the back foot on broad-based USD strength.
- EUR/USD is expected to slide lower as the spot remains weak.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0838
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0867
|Daily SMA50
|1.0955
|Daily SMA100
|1.0993
|Daily SMA200
|1.1029
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0876
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0815
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0981
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0767
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1039
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0727
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0853
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0811
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0783
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0751
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0872
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0904
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6450 on Australian Trade Minister's comments
In light of the conciliatory remarks from Australia's Trade Minister, AUD/USD is looking to extend the bounce above 0.6450. The major hit a three-day low at 0.6432 after China announced a ban on the meat imports from four Australian abattoirs.
USD/JPY extends losses below 107.50 as COVID-19/trade wars dominate
USD/JPY takes a U-turn from seven-week highs and refreshes low below 107.50 amid broad risk-aversion, triggered by the second virus wave fears and Chinese retaliation on Australian abattoirs. A broadly firmer US dollar fails to offer any support.
Cryptocurrency market update: What does the landscape look like post-halving?
Bitcoin "Fear and Greed" has moved from Neutral to Fear, showing that investors are panicking post-halving. ETH/BTC bulls are in control for the second straight day. Alternative.me's Bitcoin fear and greed index has dropped from the “Neutral” to the “Fear” territory at 40.
Gold: Regains $1,700 as risk-off recalls buyers from three-day low
Gold prices take the bids near $1.700.80, intraday high of $1,702.32, during the pre-Europe session on Tuesday. The safe-haven recently bounced off three-day low, prints 0.16% gains on a day now, while benefiting from the broad risk aversion wave.
WTI rises 1.5% as Saudi Arabia pledges deeper output cut
WTI oil rises in Asia as major producers signal deeper cuts in June. Saudi Arabia is willing to cut its output by further 1 million barrels per day. Renewed trade tensions could keep the black gold under pressure.