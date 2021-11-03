EUR/USD alternates gains with losses near 1.1580 ahead of FOMC

- EUR/USD trades within a narrow range around 1.1580.
- EMU Unemployment Rate ticked lower to 7.4% in September.
- The FOMC event takes centre stage later in the NA session.
The single currency exchanges gains with losses vs. the greenback and prompts EUR/USD to navigate a tight range in the 1.1580 zone on Wednesday.
EUR/USD looks to FOMC
EUR/USD manages to somewhat reverse Tuesday’s pullback and trades in a cautious note in line with the rest of the global markets, all ahead of the imminent FOMC meeting later on Wednesday.
It is worth recalling that markets’ consensus sees the Federal Reserve announcing the start of the QE tapering process this month, with bets falling on a potential $15B per month and to finish at some point in mid-2022. Investors, however, remain divided on whether it will be a dovish or a hawkish taper.
In the euro docket, the jobless rate in the broader Euroland went down to 7.4% in September, matching the previous forecasts.
Later in the US data space, the weekly Mortgage Applications by MBA are due seconded by Factory Orders, the ADP report and the ISM Non-Manufacturing.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD’s upside remains so far capped by the inability of the pair to break above 1.1600 on a convincing fashion. In the meantime, spot continues to look to the risk appetite trends for direction as well as dollar dynamics, while the loss of momentum in the economic recovery in the region - as per some weakness observed in key fundamentals - is also seen pouring cold water over investors’ optimism and tempering bullish attempts in the European currency. Further out, the single currency should remain under scrutiny amidst the implicit debate between investors’ expectations of a probable lift-off sooner than anticipated and the ECB’s so far steady hand, all amidst the persevering elevated inflation in the region and prospects that it could extend further than previously estimated.
Key events in the euro area this week: ECB’s Lagarde, EMU Unemployment Rate (Wednesday) - Final Services PMIs (Thursday) – EMU Retail Sales (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Pick-up in the political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund in light of the rising conflict between the EU, Poland and Hungary on the rule of law. ECB tapering speculations.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.01% at 1.1580 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1689 (55-day SMA) followed by 1.1692 (monthly high Oct.28) and finally 1.1755 (weekly high Sep.22). On the other hand, a break below 1.1535 (weekly low Oct.29) would target 1.1524 (2021 low Oct.12) en route to 1.1495 (monthly low Mar.9 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1600 on dovish ECB commentary, eyes on Fed
EUR/USD is having a difficult time recovering above 1.1600 on Wednesday as the dovish remarks from European Central Bank (ECB) officials limit the common currency's upside. Investors await ISM Services PMI data ahead of Fed's policy announcements.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3600 on Brexit, BOE chatters, Fed eyed
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3600, extending the bounce off three-week lows. UK PM Johnson downplays Brexit-led fishing row with France ahead of Thursday’s talks in Paris. Markets rethink over BOE rate hike calls. Investors await the critical Fed decision.
Gold hangs near weekly lows ahead of the pivotal FOMC decision
Gold remains on the back foot, extends previous day’s losses. Options market turns most bearish in three months as market braces for Fed tapering.
Altcoins steal the spotlight as BTC remains indecisive
Bitcoin price showed weakness as it sliced through the $63,788 resistance level, suggesting a deeper downswing could be brewing. Ethereum price continues to set up new highs as bulls eye $5,000 next. Ripple price breaks out of a bullish pennant, contemplating the start of an 80% ascent.
How these five currencies are positioned ahead of the Fed Premium
Taper is coming – so far without a tantrum in markets, but they are undoubtedly set to react. The world's most powerful central bank creates $120 billion every month and this is about to decrease. The questions are: when, at what pace, and when will the Fed begin raising rates?