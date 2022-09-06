- EUR/USD is marching towards 1.0000 parity on soaring ECB hawkish bets.
- Russia has cut off the energy supply to Eurozone citing western sanctions.
- The DXY has turned volatile amid weaker US ISM Services PMI estimates.
The EUR/USD pair displays a minor correction after printing an intraday high of 0.9970 in the Asian session. The corrective move does not resemble signs of bearish reversal but a healthy decline, which the market participants for adding longs will capitalize on. On Monday, the asset displayed a firmer rebound after halting the crucial support of 0.9900. As investors considered the pair a value bet, the shared currency bulls strengthened and recovered sharply.
The eurozone bulls are picking bids as odds are advancing for a hawkish stance by the European Central Bank (ECB) on interest rates. As price pressures are soaring in the trading bloc, ECB President Christine Lagarde may announce a rate hike by 50 basis points (bps). Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), ECB’s most preferred inflation indicator landed at 9.1%, which is highly needed to contain sooner.
Meanwhile, the energy crisis deepens in the eurozone as Russia has halted energy supplies through Nord Stream 1 pipeline due to western sanctions. Western leaders levied a price cap on Russian oil and in response, Kremlin has cut off gas supply ahead of the winter season, known for higher energy demand.
On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has attempted a recovery after remaining volatile in the opening session. The DXY has picked bids around 109.40, however, the downside remains favored amid weaker estimates for The US ISM Services PMI data. The economic data is seen at 55.5, lower than the prior release of 56.7.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9954
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|0.9927
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0072
|Daily SMA50
|1.0159
|Daily SMA100
|1.0379
|Daily SMA200
|1.0789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9953
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9878
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0079
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9911
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9907
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9924
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9886
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9845
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9811
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9994
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0035
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
