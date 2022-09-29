EUR/USD accelerates towards 0.9900 as DXY extends losses, German Retail Sales eyed

- EUR/USD is marching towards 0.9900 as the current upside momentum is extremely strong.
- The DXY has surrendered 112.00 on a consecutive decline in the US GDP by 0.6%.
- German Retail Sales are expected to remain vulnerable ahead.
The EUR/USD pair is aiming to recapture the critical resistance of 0.9900 as it has comfortably established above 0.9800 and the upside momentum is extremely firmer. The asset extended its gains on Thursday after surpassing the hurdle of 0.9750 as the risk-on market profile strengthened further amid more weakness in the US dollar index (DXY).
The DXY concluded its pullback move and resumed its downside journey after failing to sustain above 113.00. The asset picked offers after the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data remained in line with the estimates and the prior release. The US economy has reported an annualized de-growth of 0.6% in the second quarter. Apart from that core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) data expanded further by 4.7%, against the estimates and the prior release of 4.4%.
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester cited on Thursday that they are not yet at a point where they could start thinking about stopping interest rate hikes, as reported by Reuters. If interest rates are set to rise further, the US economic fundamentals should be supportive to bear the consequences of policy tightening. And, a consecutive reading of a negative growth rate is not a measure of support for the US economy.
On the Eurozone front, German Retail Sales data will hog the limelight. The economic data is expected to decline firmly by 5.1% vs. the prior release of a decline of 2.6% on an annual basis. In times when price pressures are accelerating in the German region, a decline in Retail Sales data indicates an extreme vulnerability in the retail demand. A higher-than-expected decline in the economic data could dampen the mood of Eurozone investors.
As European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is looking to hike interest rates by 125 basis points in the coming monetary policy meetings, weaker demand will not let them hike rates unhesitatingly.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9818
|Today Daily Change
|0.0083
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|0.9735
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9908
|Daily SMA50
|1.0048
|Daily SMA100
|1.0257
|Daily SMA200
|1.067
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9751
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9536
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0051
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9668
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9669
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9618
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9596
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9458
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9381
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9812
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9889
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0027
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD losing bullish steam as concerns weigh
Wall Street trimmed its recent gains and approaches weekly lows, reflecting persistent market fears. AUD/USD turned south and risks additional slides as China is set to unveil growth-related figures.
EUR/USD corrective advance extends towards 0.9800
The EUR/USD pair advanced for a second consecutive day, now trading a handful of pips below the next big figure. With no real reasons to buy the EUR, the movement seems more related to profit-taking.
Gold consolidating weekly gains amid broad dollar’s weakness
XAUUSD trades around $1,660, pressuring the weekly high. The metal fell to an intraday low of $1,641.46 but resumed its advance as investors keep moving away from the safe-haven currency. The market´s mood is far from optimistic.
Bitcoin price ruptures $19,000 support oblivious to ballooning BTC/GBP’s trading volume
BTC appears to be playing games with investors in move that see price action repeatedly undermined. Earlier in the week, the flagship cryptocurrency jumped to $20,200 but immediately snapped out of the northbound move to test support at $18,500.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.