"EUR/USD is nudging higher to test minor bull breakout resistance around the 1.09 point in early trade. Spot has found firm support on dips top the low 1.08 area, as expected, over the past week. A 'natural' progression for price is to now test the topside of the range."

"Markets are turning more constructive on the EUR outlook on the back of Germany’s fiscal plans. Solid economic data from China, a key export market for Germany, to start the year plus Beijing’s ongoing efforts to boost consumption may be having some positive spillover impact on EUR sentiment."

The Euro (EUR) traded narrowly for most of the overnight session before rallying from the upper 1.08s to retest Friday's intraday high in the low 1.09 area in a spurt of gains through late morning European trade, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

