EUR/TRY: Medium-term target is the August 2018 peak at 8.1147 – Commerzbank

The outlook for the EUR/TRY pair is negative and analysts at Commerzbank have a medium-term downside target at the August 2018 peak of 8.1147.
Key quotes
“EUR/TRY’s outlook is negative. Our medium-term downside target is the August 2018 peak at 8.1147.”
“The 200-day moving average has been eroded and although we note a very oversold RSI (14), provided rallies remain capped by the 8.8977 November low our view will remain firmly bearish. Further down sit the August 12 low at 8.4582 and also the July high at 8.2961 and ahead of the August low at 8.1217.”
“Above 8.8977 November low lies the 8.9908 3 month downtrend and the 55-day ma at 9.1553 and while capped here the negative outlook will remain entrenched.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
