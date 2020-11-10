EUR/TRY briefly overcome the psychological 10.0000 mark and made a new all-time high at 10.1969 before topping out. The pair now targets the 9.3702/3515 area, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
Key quotes
“EUR/TRY’s rise from the 7.3502 late May low has taken it to a new all-time high at 10.1969 before it began to top out as expected.”
“The three-month support line at 9.4871 has so far been reached, below which beckon the early October high at 9.3702 and the five-month support line at 9.3515. Further support comes in between the September high, October 22 low and the 55-day moving average at 9.2170/1779.”
“Minor resistance now sits at the 10.0033 November 3 high and key resistance at the 10.1969 all-time high. Above it remains one hourly vertical 0.01 x 3 Point & Figure upside target at 10.3100. This we do not expect to be reached, though, and instead, further downside is now on the cards.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
