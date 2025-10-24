TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR steady in lower 1.16s – Scotiabank

EUR steady in lower 1.16s – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is steady, trading flat against the US Dollar (USD) and consolidating in a tight range just above 1.16. The preliminary euro area PMI’s were released and revealed a modest recovery in manufacturing, reaching the neutral (neither contracting or expanding) threshold at 50, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

EUR’s technicals are neutral

"Services also surprised to the upside, gently climbing further into modest expansion to print 52.6 (from 51.3 & vs. 51.1 exp.). The releases for Germany revealed a marginally contractionary level in manufacturing along with a solid surprise in services (54.5 vs. 51 exp. & 51.5 prev.) while France remained in contraction for both manufacturing and services."

"The EUR’s fundamentals remain bullish as we note the continued rise in Germany-US spreads, offering support as they threaten a break to fresh highs. Markets are expecting no change at next Thursday’s ECB decision. Finally, we note the renewed political uncertainty in France as the PM’s coalition struggles to navigate its budget discussions and specifically the topic of pension reform."

"The EUR’s technicals are neutral, reflecting a flat range since July, a flattened 50 day MA (1.1687), and an RSI that is holding close to the neutral threshold at 50. The local range is bound between last week’s low at 1.1550 and last Friday’s high above 1.17. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1580 and 1.1680."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD retreats from tops, USD regains pace

EUR/USD retreats from tops, USD regains pace

EUR/USD now leaves behind part of the post-CPI advance to the 1.1650 zone and comes under some pressure following firmer-than-expected flash US PMIs in October, which in turn are lending support to the Greenback’s recovery. Moving forward, investors will shift their attention to the upcoming Fed and ECB meetings.

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3340

GBP/USD clings to daily gains around 1.3340

The British Pound gives away some gains and motivates GBP/USD to return to the 1.3340 region on Friday as the US Dollar manages to regain some traction on the back of better-than-expected US PMI prints.

Gold extends the bounce above $4,100

Gold extends the bounce above $4,100

Gold now picks up some extra pace, revisiting the area beyond the $4,100 mark per troy ounce on Friday. Traders, meanwhile, continue to closely follow developments from the US-China trade front and news surrounding the US shutdown.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP build momentum amid stable retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP build momentum amid stable retail demand

Bitcoin trends higher for the second day, trading above $111,000 at the time of writing on Friday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are signaling a modest bullish trend ahead of the weekend, supported by stable retail demand.

Weekly focus – A cut in the dark

Weekly focus – A cut in the dark

The US government remains in shutdown and hence, we continue to have very little data on the state of the economy. Nevertheless, there is a widespread expectation, which we share, that the Fed will deliver a rate cut next week. 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan to roll out Bitcoin, Ethereum-backed loans for institutional clients by year-end 

JPMorgan Chase is reportedly planning to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) backed loans, targeting institutional clients by the end of the year in what is seen as a paradigm shift in the bank’s policy.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers