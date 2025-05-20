"The RSI is hovering around 50, indicating a complete lack of momentum in either direction. The recent range has been defined by the late April high in the upper 1.15s and last week’s support below 1.11. Near-term support is expected at 1.1150 with resistance expected above 1.1350."

"In terms of the near-term data calendar , this week’s highlight will be the preliminary PMI’s scheduled for release on Thursday and Germany’s IFO business sentiment figures, also scheduled for May 22."

"Governing Council member Knot appears to be leaning toward a cut at the next meeting on June 5. The rates market is pricing nearly one full cut for the meeting and more than two cuts by the end of the year. For EUR/USD , the outlook for relative central bank policy is critical and medium-term EUR gains will require renewed support from spreads via greater pricing of Fed easing."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.