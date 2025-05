EUR soft but in range as markets digest disappointing PMIs/stronger IFO – Scotiabank

"The medium-term trend remains bullish, given the sequence of higher lows and higher highs since February. The mid-May low, bouncing off of support around the 50-day MA (1.1141 currently, 1.11 at the time) was important in cementing the bull trend. Near-term resistance is limited ahead of 1.15 and near-term support is expected below 1.12."

"On trade, US/EU talks have not yet begun but the EU is said to have sent a revised proposal to Washington, which includes a reduction of tariffs on non-sensitive agricultural products and industrial goods. ECB messaging remains dovish as policymakers maintain a bias to a June cut while discussing the extent of further easing by year-end."

"The latest round of preliminary PMIs were generally disappointing with contractionary (sub-50) prints for the euro zone, Germany, and France. Germany’s IFO sentiment offered a somewhat better read, improving and surprising on the both the business climate (current) and expectations sub -components."

Euro (EUR) is entering Thursday’s NA session with a 0.3% decline against the US Dollar (USD) and underperforming most of the G10 currencies with the exception of SEK and NZD, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

