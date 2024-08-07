“We incidentally favour a continuation of the rebound in Norway's krone and Sweden's krona among other high-beta currencies. NOK has particularly taken a major hit from the equity selloff and has plenty of room to recover ahead of a Norges Bank meeting next week which may well fail to endorse the market’s dovish bets as policymakers may well focus on helping the battered currency.”

“Risks are undoubtedly skewed to 50bp as opposed to 75bp by the ECB in the three meetings until year-end. We expect EUR/USD to test 1.10 before the US CPI event next week.”

“Markets may not take the hawkish re-adjustment in Fed expectations much further, while the same cannot be said about ECB pricing. The EUR OIS curve currently embeds 69bp of easing, which is largely a spillover from Fed pricing, as the latest inflation figures in the eurozone pointed to risks that the ECB may skip a cut in September.”

The rebound in the EUR:USD 2-year swap spread may stall around -100bp. That would be entirely consistent with EUR/USD trading above 1.10 even when factoring in the softer risk sentiment (as measured by global stocks performance), ING’s FX strategist Francesco Pesole notes.

