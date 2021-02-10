EUR/SEK trims losses, rebounds from lows near 10.0000

- EUR/SEK bounces off lows near 10.0000 on Wednesday.
- The Riksbank left the repo rate unchanged at 0.00%.
- The central bank reinforces its accommodative stance for longer.
The Swedish krona gives away initial gains and EUR/SEK now gyrates around the middle of the daily range near 10.0800.
EUR/SEK looks supported near 10.0000
EUR/SEK now alternates gains with losses after a brief test of lows near the psychological 10.0000 neighbourhood following the Riksbank event.
Indeed, SEK gained extra steam after the Nordic central bank left the repo rate unchanged at its monetary policy meeting, matching the broad consensus. The Riksbank stressed the resilience of the Scandinavian economy during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and sees further developments highly dependent on the progress of the vaccine rollout.
The central bank reiterated that the economy still needs extensive policy support, hinting at the idea that interest rates will remain at current levels for a long period (Q1 2024?). In addition, the asset purchase programme remained unchanged at SEK 700 billion.
The Riksbank, however, revised up its forecast for the GDP this year and now expects the economy to expand 3.0% (from 2.6%). Regarding inflation, the bank now sees the CPI rising 1.3% (from 0.8%) in 2021 and 1.3% (from 1.2%) in 2022.
EUR/SEK levels to consider
At the moment, the pair is losing 0.03% at 10.0775 and faces the next support at 10.0409 (monthly low Feb.10) seconded by 10.0113 (2021 low Jan.4) and finally 10.0000 (psychological level). On the upside, a move above 10.1254 (55-day SMA) would target 10.1889 (2021 high Feb.1) en route to 10.2224 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds high ground above 1.21 amid upbeat mood
EUR/USD has been holding onto its gains above 1.21, as the dollar remains on the back foot. Investors remain upbeat about US fiscal stimulus while shrugging off Europe's slow vaccination campaign. US inflation and Fed Chair Powell's speech are awaited.
Dogecoin fever spreads to China as it prepares for a 22% downswing
Dogecoin has been the most significant contributor to the crypto-related chatter on various social media channels. The ‘Meme Coin’ rallied again, surpassing the previous record high, and achieved a new all-time high of $0.089.
XAU/USD loses traction before reaching $1,850, tests trend line
XAU/USD clings to modest daily gains around $1,840. Ascending trend line on one-hour chart forms strong support. $1,857 could be seen as the next target if gold manages to break above $1,850.
US Consumer Price Index January Preview: Can consumer demand spur prices?
Inflation is expected to remain quiescent in January with consumer prices moving in the narrow range of the last six months. Headline annual CPI to rise, core to fall. Fed inflation averaging policy has obviated market interest.
US Dollar Index in fresh lows near 90.30 ahead of US CPI, Powell
The greenback, in terms of the US Dollar Index (DXY), remains on the back footing so far this week and now tests fresh lows near 90.30.