EUR/SEK: Krona to record further gains if Riksbank sounds determined to raise rate path further – Commerzbank

The Riksbank will have to sound determined at the end of June to raise its key rate path further and see the terminal rate above 3.65%. In that case, the Krona would have a chance to record further gains. If Riksbank does not deliver though, the SEK is likely to ease again.

In April the Riksbank had announced a further rate step for June or September. In my view it is clear: it will have to hike interest rates in June and definitely keep the door open for September and possibly beyond that. Anything else would not be sufficiently restrictive in my view and the market would react with SEK sales.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.