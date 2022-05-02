“Technical analysis is an act of desperation amongst market participants who do not understand the reasons for market developments and instead rely on recognizing patterns – of course without rigorous statistical tests as to whether significant patterns are even discernible. The latter would usually produce a negative result. Even if I cannot tell you which way EUR/USD is going to go at least I want to save you from that.”

“You will have to decide whether you hedge EUR-USD risks or not. The hedging trades work regardless of what else might happen in the world. To give you a false sense of security does not help anyone either.”

“If we see a wide-reaching, energy-related recession in Europe I consider EUR/USD levels around parity to be possible. Depending on the extent of the recession even more than that. However, if we do not see that, I continue to expect EUR/USD to recover.”

There are still Russian natural gas deliveries to Europe. But if we see an EU-wide recession due to disruptions in the energy supply, EUR/USD could test parity levels, economists at Commerzbank report.

