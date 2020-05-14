EUR/PLN: Upside bias underpinned by developments in Polish politics – Rabobank

EUR/PLN is on the radar of economists at Rabobank as they think the pair could recover to March levels. EUR/PLN is trading at 4.5683.

Key quotes

“EUR/PLN is attempting to regain the upside momentum following a few weeks of trading above the 4.52/51 support area.”

“The March high at 4.6340 is the initial target for EUR/PLN.”

“The governing Law & Justice party (PiS) at the very last moment decided to postpone the May 10 presidential elections by over a month.”