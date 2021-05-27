The Norwegian krone has been the worst-performing G10 currency this month declining by -0.6% against the US dollar. It has seen EUR/NOK rise back above the 10.200 level after it failed to break below support at the 10.000 level in recent months. Will recent krone underperformance be sustained? In the view of economists at MUFG Bank, the NOK sell-off is likely to prove a temporary correction.
The krone has failed to advance further
“The main fundamental drivers for a stronger krone have also softened somewhat in the near-term. The price of Brent crude oil has been consolidating at just below $70/barrel. Over the past month, the 30-day correlation between daily % changes in USD/NOK and the price of Brent based to -0.34 from -0.64 at the end of last month. Our oil analyst still maintains a bullish outlook for the price of oil expecting it to rise to new post-pandemic highs this quarter which should encourage a stronger krone.”
“Global equity markets have also lost some upward momentum over the past month as concerns over higher inflation have intensified. USD/NOK has been more strongly correlated (-0.67) to the performance MSCI’s ACWI global equity index.”
“Yield spreads have also stopped moving in favour of the krone recently. Short-term yields have drifted modestly lower in Norway highlighting that expectations for Norges Bank rate hikes are well priced in at the current juncture. The Norges Bank has already signalled that it plans to begin raising rates in the ‘latter half of 2021’.”
“We still maintain a bullish outlook for the krone expecting it to strengthen further from undervalued levels. We view this month’s sell off as temporary unless there is deeper correction in risk assets.”
“Our short-term valuation model including rate spreads and the price of oil still signals that fundamentals should keep EUR/NOK under downward pressure to retest and finally break below the 10.000-level.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.2200 as US dollar retreats
EUR/USD is closing in on 1.2200, recovering from near 1.2175. The US dollar retreats as US-China trade news spark fresh market optimism. Firmer Treasury yields limit the advance in the spot. Fedspeak, US Durable Goods Orders awaited.
GBP/USD remains defensive near 1.4100 ahead of US data
GBP/USD reverses a dip below 1.4100 ahead of the EU open. The US dollar eases as risk sentiment recovers on upbeat US-China trade headlines. Serious allegations were made by UK PM Johnson’s close aide Dominic Cummings on covid handling weigh on the pound. US data eyed.
XAU/USD pierces $1,900 as US dollar bulls step back
Gold (XAU/USD) picks up bids around $1,902, up 0.23% intraday, as European traders brace for the day-start bell. Gold prices jumped to the highest levels since early January the previous day before taking a U-turn from $1,913, mainly due to the US dollar rebound.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA prepares for 35% run-up to pre-crash levels
Cardano price shows that its 22% upswing has exhausted the momentum, leading to a correction. A bounce from the demand zone extending from $1.488 to $1.566 will most likely trigger a 35% bull rally.
US Durable Goods Orders April Preview: Jobs should equal spending
Americans reconsidered their retail expenditures in April after a bang-up first quarter and that hesitation may carry over into the smaller category of Durable Goods purchases. Nonfarm Payrolls' dismal April result was just 25% of prediction.