EUR/NOK seen rangebound near term – Danske Bank

EUR/NOK seen rangebound near term – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Allan von Mehren, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, expects the cross to remain sidelined for the time being.
Key Quotes
“Overall, we still see EUR/NOK as a range play but still highlight that the risk of correction higher has increased amid relative rates’ reduced potential for sending the NOK higher in the remainder of 2017 (e.g. Norges Bank, Nibor fixings)”.
“In addition, we have for the past few weeks argued that the balance of risk for the oil price is somewhat on the downside from current levels”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.