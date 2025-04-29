The euro has lost some momentum as the go-to European currency amid US Dollar (USD) outflows. Since the start of the week, it has been outperformed by all other G10 currencies except for USD, CAD and NZD. There is a possibility that massive power outages in Spain and Portugal (now resolved) affected the euro on the crosses, although there are broader considerations to be made too, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
EUR/USD to potentially re-test 1.15
"The option market positioning suggests the euro is the most overbought currency at the moment. That is probably a more accurate indicator than CFTC figures, which focus more on speculative short-term flows and suggest the yen net-longs are much larger. This must be weighed against macro and rates evidence that isn’t supportive for the euro. There is a risk that the increased focus on the tariff impact on the US and the boost in optimism from German fiscal stimulus may have disaccustomed markets with the narrative of soft eurozone activity."
"Incidentally, the European Central Bank has sounded rather dovish of late. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested the ECB will keep cutting rates to weaken the euro. Even if that is not the primary goal, it would surely be a welcome side effect for tariff-hit eurozone exporters. After all, a stronger trade-weighted euro is disinflationary and allows the ECB to err on the dovish side."
"EUR/USD has dropped back just below 1.140 at the time of writing this morning. We could see some stabilisation around these levels, or even some additional pressure on the pair before US data comes into the equation later today. Ahead of that, we think risks are tilted to another leg higher and potentially re-testing 1.150 in EUR/USD, even if the euro may not shine in the crosses."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s retracement and clocked decent gains on Wednesday, reclaiming the 0.6400 barrier and beyond on the back of easing US-China trade tensions and despite another solid performance of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Further weakness likely below 1.1300
EUR/USD’s selling pressure picked up pace on Wednesday, sending the pair to the area of weekly lows near 1.1320. The move lower in spot came in response to extra strength in the Greenback despite disappointing results from the US Q1 GDP figures and the ADP report.
Gold reclaims the $3,300 mark and beyond
Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading around $3,300 as receding US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on safe-haven demand. At the same time, the US Dollar keeps the bid bias intact following stronger-than-expected headline PCE inflation and despite a weaker first-quarter GDP growth print.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.