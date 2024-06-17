European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers indicated that the French situation is “contained”, allowing the Euro (EUR) to float above 1.07, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
EUR holds a steady grip over 1.07
“ECB policymakers indicated last week that the risks around French situation were 'contained' while the National Rally’s Le Pen commented that her party would co-operate with President Macron if her group won the election. Soothing comments have allowed the 1-Y OAT/Bund spread to narrow marginally from last week’s peak, allowing the EUR to steady above 1.07.”
“EUR gains from last Friday’s low have developed slowly in overnight trade. The rebound may have some legs in our session but, at the moment, gains look more like a brief consolidation ahead of renewed weakness.”
“EUR losses did stabilize around the 76.4% retracement of the April/May rally at 1.0675 last week, however, so the potential for a deeper rebound cannot be ignored. But spot remains well below levels that would confer any real technical strength on the EUR I think (above 1.0850 is needed to lift the EUR’s technical prospects at this point).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD clings to small recovery gains above 1.0700 on Monday following the previous week's slide. European political uncertainty continues to undermine the Euro and cap the pair's upside, while the US Dollar consolidates recent gains amid a tepid market mood.
GBP/USD remains pressured below 1.2700 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.2700 in the second half of the day on Monday. The hawkish Fed expectations and a softer risk tone keep the US Dollar afloat, exerting downward pressure on the pair. Fedspeak remains next in focus.
Gold retreats below $2,320 as US yields rebound
Gold struggles to build on Friday's gains and trades in the red below $2,320 on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rebound above 4.25% following last week's slide, making it difficult for XAU/USD to gain traction.
XRP stuck below $0.50 as Ripple CLO says SEC has abandoned demand for $2 billion fine
XRP struggles to make a comeback above sticky resistance at $0.50 on Monday as traders continue to assess the legal skirmishes between blockchain firm Ripple and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Five fundamentals for the week: French opinion polls, US Retail Sales and Bank of England eyed Premium
Politics is back, with elections in France rocking markets. US Retail Sales and flash PMIs will provide insights into America's slowdown. The Bank of England announces its decision after all-important CPI data.