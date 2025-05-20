EUR/JPY softens to near 162.70 in Tuesday’s early Asian session.

BoJ’s Uchida said the central bank will keep raising interest rates if the economy and prices improve as projected.

ECB's Wunsch said the central bank may need to cut rates below 2%.

The EUR/JPY cross trades in negative territory around 162.70 during the early European session on Tuesday. The growing expectation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates again this year underpins the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Euro (EUR). Later on Tuesday, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are set to speak, including Piero Cipollone and Klaas Knot.

BoJ deputy governor Shinichi Uchida said that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates if the economy rebounds from an expected hit from higher US tariffs, while warning of a highly uncertain outlook. Additionally, the BoJ's Summary of Opinions from the last meeting suggested that policymakers haven't given up on hiking interest rates further, and some board members saw scope to resume rate hikes if developments over US tariffs stabilise. This, in turn, provides some support to the JPY and acts as a headwind for EUR/JPY.

On the Euro’s front, traders raise their bets that the ECB will cut its interest rates further due to growing concerns over Eurozone growth and inflation. The markets have priced in nearly a 90% possibility of an ECB rate cut on June 5 but have priced in only one additional reduction over the rest of the year, according to Reuters.

ECB policymaker Pierre Wunsch said over the weekend that interest rates would go slightly below 2% amid downside risks to inflation and growth. Wunsch further stated that tariffs imposed by US President Trump have pushed “risks to inflation on the downside.”