EUR/JPY treads water above 173.50 following Japan’s Machinery Orders data

- EUR/JPY holds steady as softer Core Machinery Orders data raise odds of the BoJ keeping rates unchanged on Friday.
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders dropped 4.6% MoM in July, surpassing market expectations of a 1.7% decline.
- The Euro receives support as the ECB is seen as likely to be finished with rate cuts after the latest inflation data.
EUR/JPY remains steady after registering small losses in the previous session, trading around 173.70 during the Asian hours on Thursday. The currency cross received support as the Japanese Yen (JPY) struggles after weaker-than-expected Core Machinery Orders data from Japan increased the likelihood of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) leaving interest rates unchanged on Friday. Analysts indicate that the central bank could raise rates by 25 basis points in October amid signs of economic resilience.
The Japanese Cabinet Office showed that Japan's Core Machinery Orders fell 4.6% month-over-month in July, exceeding the market expectations of a 1.7% decline. The annual private-sector orders rose 4.9% in July, against the expected 5.4% increase.
However, the Japanese Yen could appreciate against its peers as the US Federal Reserve (Fed) delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut on Wednesday, coupled with an indication of a further 50 bps of easing before year-end, which marks a significant divergence from expectations that the BoJ would continue on its policy normalization path.
The EUR/JPY cross may further appreciate as the Euro (EUR) draws support amid rising expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) is done cutting rates following the latest inflation figures. Traders await the speech from the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde later on Thursday.
ECB Governing Council members Martins Kazaks and Gediminas Simkus said earlier this week that interest rates do not need further cuts at the moment, though they did not rule out a potential move in the future. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos added that the current rate is appropriate given inflation trends and the transmission of monetary policy.
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.18%
|0.30%
|0.19%
|0.14%
|0.45%
|0.90%
|0.21%
|EUR
|-0.18%
|-0.02%
|0.03%
|-0.03%
|0.25%
|0.82%
|0.05%
|GBP
|-0.30%
|0.02%
|0.04%
|-0.02%
|0.25%
|0.76%
|0.06%
|JPY
|-0.19%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|-0.05%
|0.18%
|0.68%
|0.03%
|CAD
|-0.14%
|0.03%
|0.02%
|0.05%
|0.30%
|0.92%
|0.09%
|AUD
|-0.45%
|-0.25%
|-0.25%
|-0.18%
|-0.30%
|0.59%
|-0.20%
|NZD
|-0.90%
|-0.82%
|-0.76%
|-0.68%
|-0.92%
|-0.59%
|-0.67%
|CHF
|-0.21%
|-0.05%
|-0.06%
|-0.03%
|-0.09%
|0.20%
|0.67%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD declines to near 1.3600 ahead of BoE rate decision
The GBP/USD pair edges lower to around 1.3615 during the early European session on Thursday, pressured by a rebound in the US Dollar. The Bank of England interest rate decision will take center stage later on Thursday, with no change in rates expected.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
The EUR/USD pair holds steady around 1.1815 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar trades flat against the Euro following its plunge to a three-and-a-half-year low as traders assess the Federal Reserve’s rhetoric on further interest rate cuts. Traders await the speech from the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde later on Thursday.
Gold consolidates post-FOMC pullback from record high amid further USD recovery
Gold stalls the post-FOMC pullback from levels beyond the $3,700 mark. The Fed’s dovish stance and rising geopolitical tensions offer support to the precious metal. A further USD recovery from a multi-year low seems to cap the upside for the XAU/USD pair.
Sui bulls target double-digit gains with $4.44 in sight
Sui price trades in green, above $3.80 on Thursday after rebounding from its key support level earlier in the week. The bullish view is further supported by rising Decentralized Exchange activity and favorable funding rates.
Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.