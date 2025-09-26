EUR/JPY trades with mild gains above 174.50 amid softer Japan Tokyo CPI data

- EUR/JPY strengthens to near 174.80 in Friday’s early European session.
- Slower-than-expected Tokyo CPI inflation prompted the expectations that the BoJ might delay rate hikes.
- Escalating geopolitical tensions could boost the safe-haven flows, capping the JPY’s downside.
The EUR/JPY cross trades in positive territory around 174.80 during the early European session on Friday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) softens against the Euro (EUR) after a slight moderation of consumer inflation in Tokyo. The European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are scheduled to speak later on Friday, including Piero Cipollone and José Luis Escrivá.
Data released by the Statistics Bureau of Japan on Friday showed that the headline Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.5% year-on-year in September, compared to 2.6% in the previous month. Meanwhile, Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food climbed 2.5% YoY in August against 2.8% expected and unchanged from August. The Tokyo CPI ex Fresh Food, Energy rose 2.5% YoY in September, versus 3.0% prior.
The moderation in inflation complicates the case for further interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), even though price growth remains above its 2% target. Adding to this, concerns over political uncertainty in Japan ahead of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leadership election scheduled for October 4 could allow the Bank of Japan (BoJ) to delay raising interest rates, which could exert some selling pressure on the JPY.
On the other hand, persistent geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East could weigh on the EUR due to Europe’s close economic and energy ties with Russia. This could also boost the safe-haven flows, benefiting currencies like the JPY.
On Thursday, Ukraine’s President Zelensky warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will keep driving the war forward wider and deeper" if he is not stopped. Russian aerial attacks have become larger and more frequent since Moscow scaled up its drone production at the start of the year. But while most of these assaults used to come at night, there have been more daytime threats in recent weeks.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD strengthens above 1.1650 ahead of US PCE inflation data
The EUR/USD pair recovers some lost ground around 1.1680 during the Asian trading hours on Friday, bolstered by a weaker US Dollar. Markets might turn cautious later in the day ahead of the key US August Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report.
GBP/USD stays near 1.3350 as traders adopt caution due to UK inflation risks
GBP/USD holds ground after two days of losses, trading around 1.3350 during the Asian hours on Friday. The downside of the pair could be restrained as the Pound Sterling may gain ground on the United Kingdom’s inflation risks and the uncertain Bank of England’s policy stance.
Gold awaits the US PCE inflation for fresh impetus
Gold is back on its corrective journey below $3,750 in Friday’s Asian trades, after having staged a tepid bounce on Thursday. All eyes now remain on the US core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index due later in the day for a fresh directional impetus.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple stabilize after massive correction
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) continue to struggle under bearish pressure as the week wraps up, having corrected by nearly 5%, 12%, and 8%, respectively. The top 3 cryptocurrencies are testing key support levels.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.