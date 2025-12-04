EUR/JPY trades flat near 181.00 ahead of Eurozone Retail Sales release

The EUR/JPY cross trades on a flat note near 181.10 during the early European session on Thursday. Hawkish expectations of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hike could provide some support to the Japanese Yen (JPY) against the Euro (EUR) in the near term. Traders await the Eurozone Retail Sales report for October, which will be published later in the day.

Traders raise their bets for an imminent rate hike by the BoJ following Governor Kazuo Ueda's remarks earlier this week. Ueda said on Monday that the Japanese central bank will consider the "pros and cons" of raising interest rates at its next policy meeting. He added that the likelihood of the BoJ’s baseline scenario for growth and inflation being realized is gradually increasing. Market swaps currently imply an approximately 80% odds of a December BoJ hike.

Eurozone inflation unexpectedly ticked up in November, suggesting that further rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB) are unlikely under current economic conditions. The ECB held its main interest rates unchanged at its meetings in September and October, with the deposit rate remaining at 2.00%. The EUR could receive support from the growing acceptance that the ECB is done cutting interest rates.

The ECB maintains a data-dependent stance and highlights that future decisions will be based on incoming economic and financial data. Traders will take more cues from the Eurozone Retail Sales data on Thursday, which is expected to show a rise of 1.4% in October. Any surprise downside reading could drag the Euro lower against the JPY.