EUR/JPY trades below 177.00 after pulling back from all-time highs

EUR/JPY remains subdued for the second successive day, following a retreat after reaching an all-time high of 177.94 in the previous session, trading around 176.90 during the Asian hours on Friday. The currency cross faced challenges as the Euro (EUR) struggled amid the political turmoil in France, the second-largest Economy in the Eurozone.

The resignation of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has heightened investor concerns over the country’s fiscal deficit. Lecornu is continuing negotiations with the opposition, while President Emmanuel Macron is expected to appoint a new prime minister by Friday.

However, the downside of the currency cross could be limited as the Japanese Yen (JPY) could struggle as the incoming Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, a vocal supporter of Abenomics-style stimulus, is expected to increase fiscal spending alongside continued loose monetary policy.

Incoming Prime Minister Takaichi stated Thursday that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will set policy independently while coordinating with government objectives. She added that she aims to prevent excessive Yen depreciation. Markets now assign less than a 50% probability to a BoJ rate hike in December, with expectations shifting toward March next year.

Japan’s top tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick reaffirmed on Friday that the United States (US) and Japan trade agreement will serve to further strengthen the two nations’ strategic and economic ties, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

