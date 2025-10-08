TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY trades above 177.00 near fresh all-time highs

  • EUR/JPY reached 177.46, an all-time high, following Japan’s weaker wage data.
  • Japan’s Labor Cash Earnings increased 1.5% YoY in August, slowing from July’s 3.4% rise.
  • France’s political challenges deepen as Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s resignation threatens the country’s 2026 fiscal budget.
EUR/JPY trades above 177.00 near fresh all-time highs
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/JPY gains ground for the fourth successive session, trading around 177.20 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The currency cross reached 177.46, an all-time high, as the Japanese Yen (JPY) lost ground on softer-than-expected wage data, which dampened prospects for Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hikes.

Japan’s Labor Cash Earnings rose 1.5% year-on-year in August, easing from July’s 3.4% gain and falling short of market expectations of a 2.6% increase. Meanwhile, real wages fell 1.4% from a year earlier, marking the eighth consecutive monthly drop as inflation continued to outstrip wage growth.

Market sentiment in Japan is concerned that the incoming Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, may adopt a more expansionary fiscal policy, potentially complicating the BoJ policy challenges. Additionally, Takuji Aida, widely regarded as one of Takaichi’s closest economic advisers, stated that it would be premature for the BoJ to raise interest rates this month.

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) postponed initiating the extraordinary Diet session to October 20 or later. The delay follows Tuesday’s failed talks between new LDP leader Sanae Takaichi and Komeito chief Tetsuo Saito on maintaining their long-standing governing partnership and shows political uncertainty in Japan as efforts to renew its coalition with Komeito remain stalled.

The upside of the EUR/JPY cross could be restrained as the Euro (EUR) struggles amid rising political issues in France, the second-largest economy in the Eurozone. The resignation of France’s Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, puts the country’s 2026 fiscal budget at risk, as political turmoil continues to hinder efforts to stabilize public finances.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.33%0.29%0.34%0.11%0.27%0.95%0.34%
EUR-0.33%-0.03%0.05%-0.21%-0.09%0.67%0.00%
GBP-0.29%0.03%0.08%-0.15%-0.00%0.71%0.06%
JPY-0.34%-0.05%-0.08%-0.27%-0.09%0.55%-0.06%
CAD-0.11%0.21%0.15%0.27%0.15%0.85%0.22%
AUD-0.27%0.09%0.00%0.09%-0.15%0.71%0.10%
NZD-0.95%-0.67%-0.71%-0.55%-0.85%-0.71%-0.63%
CHF-0.34%-0.01%-0.06%0.06%-0.22%-0.10%0.63%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH reclaims $4,500 as Bit Digital expands treasury to 150,244 ETH

Ethereum (ETH) reclaimed $4,500 on Wednesday following Bit Digital's (BTBT) announcement that it has boosted its treasury to 150,244 ETH. Ethereum treasury company Bit Digital said it bought 31,057 ETH, after raising $150 million from a convertible note offering, according to a statement on Wednesday.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers